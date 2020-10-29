Isanti County has sent out over 7,000 absentee ballots leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.
During the Isanti County Board meeting Oct. 21, Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss gave a brief update on this election.
“It is busy but it’s going well. We have sent out more than 7,000 absentee ballots as of yesterday and we’ve accepted over 5,000,” Struss said. “So definitely been more than we’re used to, but everything is going well and hopefully more people take advantage of that if they don’t feel comfortable going to the polling places.”
Struss said his office has been able to hire temporary help throughout the election season.
“This is the first year we’ve had external election judges hired to serve as the Absentee Ballot Board, and that process is going extremely well,” Struss said. “We’ve had one judge from each party looking at every absentee ballot before it’s accepted or rejected if need be. So it has been a new process for us, but I think it kind of increases the whole transparency of the process and making sure we’re going through the required statutory procedures.”
Struss emphasized that every normal polling place will be open in Isanti County on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Secretary of State CARES Act funding
Struss explained this past summer the county was awarded a block grant in the amount of $32,936 from the Secretary of State through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, specifically for election purchases.
Part of those grant requirements included the county sharing those funds with the municipalities located within the county. The county’s share of the funds is $14,840 while the municipalities will split $18,095.
Struss explained the Secretary of State office developed a formula for how the funds should be divided among the different municipalities. Struss said when he met with the different municipalities in July, they all agreed they would follow the default allocation as provided by the Secretary of State’s office.
Struss said now that the county has received the funds, they have to formally accept the funds and approve the default allocation of the grant funds to the municipalities, which the board approved.
The allocations break down as follows:
Isanti County: $14,840.
City of Braham: $1,131.
City of Cambridge: $3,047.
City of Isanti: $2,243.
Athens Township: $951.
Bradford Township: $1,349.
Cambridge Township: $1,106.
Dalbo Township: $589.
Isanti Township: $1,051.
Maple Ridge Township: $610.
North Branch Township: $916.
Oxford Township: $672.
Spencer Brook Township: $877.
Springvale Township: $837.
Stanchfield Township: $717
Stanford Township: $1,058.
Wyanett Township: $934.
Struss explained if the municipalities wish to utilize the funds, they also have to pass a resolution accepting the funds and agreeing to the allocation they received.
“I’ve been in contact with the townships and city clerks and some of them have already turned back in their resolutions. As they go through their meetings more probably will,” Struss said. “And I did say if you don’t have a need for this money for elections, you don’t have to do it either. So some may opt not to do it if they don’t have additional expenses, or they may be covering their additional election expenses with their normal CARES money too.”
