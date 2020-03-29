A business in Isanti Township that provides tire-recycling services for Minnesota and across the Midwest will be closing unless it can meet the conditions of its conditional use permit issued by Isanti County.
During the Isanti County Board meeting March 18, the board held a two-hour public hearing to consider the revocation of a conditional use permit for First State Tire Recycling, originally issued on June 19, 2007.
First State Tire separates scrap tires for reuse or for processing into tire derived aggregate for engineered construction services. The business, owned by Monte Niemi, is located on the east side of Highway 65, just south of Isanti, in Isanti Township.
Following the public hearing, the board approved a motion to direct county staff to prepare findings, consistent with supporting the revocation of the conditional use permit, to be adopted at its April 1 meeting for the purpose of revoking the permit for First State Tire.
However, if the board and county staff finds First State Tire is in compliance and the situation has changed, they can decide to not revoke the permit.
History of First State Tire
Isanti County Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff described the history of the conditional use permit in Isanti County dating back to April 2006. After the conditional use permit was granted in June 2007, it was reviewed and amended on May 10, 2012, by the Isanti County Planning Commission. The permit was again reviewed and amended May 16, 2012, by the Isanti County Board.
Bergloff explained the permit was reviewed at the Sept. 11, 2014, Planning Commission meeting where nine conditions were out of compliance. On Sept. 17, 2014, the permit was reviewed by the County Board. The board gave Niemi 30 days to come into compliance with the permit (still out of compliance with nine conditions) or the board would start the revocation process.
On Sept. 30, 2019, the county sent Niemi a letter stating a two-year review hadn’t been applied for since 2014, and his tire piles exceeded the height limitations of his permit.
On Oct. 22, 2019, a conditional use permit was applied for by Niemi for review. Between Nov. 6, 2019, and March 17, 2020, the county made site visits to First State Tire to determine compliance of the permit and the issues were discussed at Planning Commission and County Board meetings.
Bergloff also noted non-compliance issues with the property as far as conditions issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Bergloff said as of March 18, 2020, First State Tire still had two tire piles out of compliance with the 10-feet maximum height limitation per fire code, and the east side of the property still wasn’t screened with a double row of evergreens/conifers. Bergloff indicated on Feb. 4, the county did receive a contract from First State Tire for the planting of evergreen trees on the east property line to be planted no later than June 1, 2020.
Following Bergloff’s presentation, when asked by the County Board, she said her recommendation would be to revoke the permit.
First State Tire comments
Marty Seifert, who has been a consultant with First State Tire since late December, reiterated he’s not an attorney.
“In listening to Ms. Bergloff’s history of this, I can see there’s a lot of frustration and a lot of consternation about this issue, rightfully so. I will be the first person to tell you that if this site is not in compliance by the end of the month, I’ll go out and lock it up myself,” Seifert said. “This needs to be taken seriously. I believe Mr. Niemi is serious about this and he has been since the day I was brought in in late December when we were trying to figure all of this out. I know that it’s probably human nature that people want to punish Mr. Niemi for the lack of compliance, the problems with zoning, etc.”
Seifert said a permit was provided to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency months ago that would have brought the property into compliance.
“We immediately, upon me being brought into this, started taking less product,” Seifert said. Seifert said the company couldn’t stop taking all product because they have contracts with different companies ensuring them they will take the product.
“There are only two companies in the state of Minnesota, essentially there’s a third small one that takes very few tires, that do this,” Seifert said. “Right now, we are at 30% of where we were at in December of what we’re taking in. We are down to just contracted agreement. ... We are now down to really less than two piles out of compliance. We are literally a few days away from getting those last two piles into compliance.
“Instead of doing this piecemeal, I don’t want you to ever see anyone here ever again. And I want that to be done through compliance, making sure you don’t throw 50 lives into chaos by throwing them all out of work today or whatever day it is that they might do revocation. But give us those last few days to get those tire piles down,” Seifert said.
Seifert explained First State Tire has a submission to the Isanti County Planning Commission and the MPCA to have a comprehensive plan that will never have the site out of compliance again.
“I looked at the history of this. You folks must be beyond frustrated. I totally understand that. We are throwing ourselves on your mercy essentially today,” Seifert said. “But the fact that that permit sat in the state offices for 22 months is not fair. It shouldn’t take me being hired ... to get a meeting set up with a state agency. A business that is operating, that needs its permit, should be responded to in a timely manner.”
Seifert explained the East Central Solid Waste Commission facility in Mora will take the business into full compliance by Monday, as trucks will be hauling product to their location. He also explained the MPCA is expediting a permit for a site in Martin County to allow for their product to be taken to Martin County for a large project that is scheduled in Fairmont.
“That will take us into full compliance, basically forever. Because we now will have that site for the storage of materials to take any product that’s coming in to be able to ramp up. And if those piles get one inch over 10 feet, we’re going to have a problem and you’re going to yank the permit. I get that. I’ll go out there and lock it up myself if that’s the case.
“Mora will get us into full compliance on the tire piles, we have the contract for the trees, we have the plan submitted for the site redesign with the MPCA and everything is on track,” Seifert added.
As part of his presentation, Seifert presented the board with 13 letters from employees asking the board to not revoke the permit. He stated 50 families are currently working for First State Tire.
“We have 50 families that are frankly in duress because of this. And this isn’t laying it on you. I obviously know the owner of the facility needed to be more aggressive,” Seifert said. “We have done everything possible within minutes or hours when asked to do anything and we are trying our best. The one ask I would have is, begging and pleading, that you’d wait for your April 1 meeting to take action.”
Niemi explained the Fairmont project in Martin County will use about one year’s worth of production materials, and his plan with the MPCA is to put five distribution sites around the state that can have tire aggregate permitted and stored there. He said the business has done over 350 installations over the past 30 years.
“The business plan is to not be out of compliance. The business plan is to service our customers like we have and to keep our employees employed,” Niemi said. “These distribution sites that we’re citing around the state will always keep our Isanti site in compliance. ... I never wanted to be a bad guy, I never wanted to be out of compliance, but I’m trying to juggle all these different people that are saying, ‘I need it, but I can’t have it. You have to bring it to me when I need it.’ So this is the process that has made our record so poor is to meet everyone’s needs at the same time.”
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Mike Warring, who owns Junction Bowl and Whistle Stop Bar and Grill in Isanti, said as a business owner he needs to remain in compliance with state mandates.
“I have to deal with the Department of Health. If the Department of Health finds I’m out of compliance, I’m shut down. It’s not their fault, it’s not the fault of the inspector, it’s my fault as the owner of the business for not taking the effort and the time to be in compliance,” Warring said. “It’s not our fault things weren’t kept into compliance because many, many times our staff went out and explained it. This has been going on, as you’ve heard, for years. I feel sorry for the people who work there, but that should be on the shoulders of the owner of the business for not actually taking any action.”
Commissioner Susan Morris voiced her concerns with the tire piles not moving, compounded with concerns over a possible fire, citing the recent Feb. 18 fire at the Northern Metal Recycling plant in Becker.
“For me, it’s compounded with this great business plan and this product was supposed to leave and be used all over the place, from playgrounds, etc. There was a very comprehensive business plan, and it doesn’t feel like that part ever happened,” Morris said.
Commissioner Dave Oslund said he talked with Janelle Troupe, executive director of the East Central Solid Waste Commission, that confirmed trucks from First State Tire were bringing product into their facility that morning, March 18.
