A jail-reconstruction proposal was brought to the Isanti County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, July 6, meeting.
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk proposed to the board that new cameras and door controls be installed in the current jail before moving forward on a new jail.
“This would be required ... because without us being able to have cameras or door controls in any new portions or remodeled portions, we wouldn’t be able to control doors,” he said.
Caulk mentioned that two quotes were received for the cameras and for the door controls. The Sheriff’s Office received a quote from Accurate Controls, the current vendor, for a total of $83,720. This cost would be covered through the county’s America’s Rescue Plan Act savings fund.
Without discussion, the board approved the request unanimously.
After the request was approved, Caulk moved on to discuss the proposal of the jail reconstruction bid.
“After two years of work and studies and everything, we’re at the point where we’d like to have the county consider to approve the bids that have come in through Kraus-Anderson’s due diligence,” he said.
This would include construction to the pre-booking area, sally-port area, new booking, and the jail holding cells. Caulk said these areas were built in 1984 and are in need of updates.
Kraus-Anderson Senior Project Manager Dustin Phillips attended the board meeting to answer questions about the proposal.
“Is the $383 [per square foot price], is that what it’s costing overall to do this project?” Commissioner Greg Anderson asked.
Absolutely, Phillips replied.
“For law enforcement centers and jail facilities, the cost per square foot tends to be a little bit higher than when you’re doing an office center, government center, those types of things,” he said. “Within the jail realm, within the law enforcement realm, this is in-line.”
The total bid was $1.1 million, which the board approved unanimously.
Caulk praised the work of the current jail staff in preparing for the project.
“Hats off to staff back there, to spend as much time as they have with their staff getting input, [as a result] it will be a safer facility for them and the inmates,” he said. “They are going to have to go through kind of a little bit of hell because it’s going to be noisy down there from September through March, but the outcome will be amazing.”
After the meeting, Caulk mentioned several benefits from the reconstruction.
“What we get out of this, in the long term, is we create safety and efficiencies for staff and for inmates,” he said. “And we do have a lot more mental health concerns in our jail, so to have an area where we can better handle a situation where we can keep them more calm, and that’s going to be better.”
He also touched on a major concern that some may have when it comes to the inmates during reconstruction.
“We will not have to close down the jail,” Caulk said. “There could be some inmates that may be in the holding cells during construction, that may have to be moved to general population faster.”
Probation Agent recognized
Isanti County Probation Director Tim MacMillan recognized Probation Agent Chris Papesh after the latter received an award from the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers (MACPO).
“Chris was, in my opinion, very well deserving of this award,” MacMillan said. “Chris has really become a mentor to staff in the office about evidence-based practices. Not only has he done it in the office, he’s carried it through to the county.”
Papesh received the evidence-based practices coach/trainer award from MACPO.
Papesh started working with Isanti County probation in 2014 and initially worked with adults, then took on the role of supervising the juvenile case-load.
“Whenever Chris goes into a position, what I always look forward to is his feedback and the insights that he has on how we can do things differently,” MacMillan said.
After MacMillan commented on his work, one board member had more positive feedback.
“I’m just going to acknowledge this is a tough job you all do,” Commissioner Susan Morris said. “You work with a group of people that can be really, really challenging, so coming up with effective ways to help alter and change the trajectory of their life — I mean hats off to you.”
Papesh commented on how the evidence-based practice introduces more humanity to the process.
“We start to see people more as human beings, and they feel treated as human beings instead of just a number, instead of just a case,” he said. “Sometimes it takes them a little while to warm up as being recognized as a human being, and I think once they do, they begin to put the effort forth to do the work themselves.”
