During the Aug. 16 Isanti County Board of Commissioners meeting, a lengthy discussion was sparked from a rural tourism request.
Ty Torgerson made a rural tourism request to host a one-day mega truck event for Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 5 p.m. at his home near Highway 95 in Cambridge.
The request included a number of details, including no alcohol distribution, no food trucks or vendors, running only two trucks at a time to eliminate noise, having Dalbo Fire Department on site, and no races after 5:30 p.m.
As the request was read by Isanti County Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff, she also read the county’s rural tourism ordinance.
It said in part: “The purpose for rural tourism is to preserve and celebrate Isanti County’s archaeological properties, rural and agriculture heritage, and historical landscapes, to recognize Isanti County’s scenic features, exceptional rural ambiance, historic sites as desirable local amenities which will draw outside revenue from visitors that is vital to the local economy. Also, to enhance Isanti County’s appeal to visitors who are drawn to its rural atmosphere and provide opportunities for new economic growth through rural tourism businesses.”
The ordinance said rural tourism requests included events such farm or historical heritage attractions, single-family residential rental properties, wineries or craft breweries and distilleries, corn mazes and harvest festivals, and other similar events.
Bergloff mentioned Torgerson applied last year for the same request but it was denied by the commissioners due to Highway 95 being closed for construction and not being able to handle the traffic, amongst a few other things. The applicant also held an unauthorized mud event in 2020.
One major concern that came up was with one of Torgerson’s neighbors, who wrote an email to Board Chair Terry Turnquist expressing his concern with noise.
Commissioner Mike Warring attended the Planning Commission meeting and Torgerson mentioned he spoke with the neighbor and made an offer to help negotiate the inconvenience.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the request with 17 conditions.
“As far as berming and the sound issue, I think it’s (still) going to be an issue,” Turnquist said. “There’s a reason we have zoning and we have rules; it’s to protect the residents so they’re not adversely affected in their area and their home.”
He also touched on the significance of the request and how it fits the rural tourism ordinance.
“How is this unique to our heritage of Isanti, having a monster truck event?” Turnquist said.
Commissioner Greg Anderson also spoke about the fitting of the ordinance.
“I’m torn between ‘is this really an event that fits the spirit of what the rural tourism is trying to do?’” Anderson said.
He also raised concern of the request coming back despite it being stated as a one-time event and that the board should consider taking another look at the ordinance in the near future.
Warring commented on how he felt Torgerson worked through the conditions to move for approval.
“We looked at what the applicant has done to mitigate some of the issues when he was illegal,” Warring said. “In the meantime, he has raised the berms, he’s taken some other actions, lowered his track a bit, and he’s followed all the conditions that we’ve put on. There were 17 conditions requested.”
Warring said the Planning Commission members discussed it thoroughly and agreed to send it to the board of commissioners.
“That’s why I voted for it. He met all the requirements and I didn’t see anything that would prohibit it,” Warring said.
Warring made the motion to approve the request with the conditions and findings.
“I will support this because I do appreciate the confines they put around it to have minimum impact, but I understand your [Turnquist’s and Anderson’s] concerns and I share your concerns,” Commissioner Susan Morris said.
After a lengthy discussion, the board approved the motion 4-to-1, with Turnquist voting no.
