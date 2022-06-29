Isanti County experienced a shortage of baby formula in addition to the production shortage happening across the U.S.
Yvonne Sievert, Isanti County’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Coordinator, shared the details at the Community Health Board meeting held June 7.
“On February 17, Abbot Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formulas that were manufactured in the Sturgis, Michigan plant,” Sievert said.
The reason behind the plant shut down was for pathogenic bacteria found in the facility.
“There were some infants that actually became ill a couple of them died,” Sievert said. “This formula recall came at a time when we were already struggling with shortages because of distribution issues, so this just confounded that greatly.”
Sievert mentioned there are only two other Abbott Nutrition plants in the U.S. One-third less of the product created a huge impact on the amount of available formula overall.
“In Isanti county we had about a 20% drop in formula benefit utilization between February and into the end of April,” she said.
She did mention that the state reacted quickly, working to get more contracts with other formula companies to give mothers options as soon as they could.
Sievert explained that every state has a contract for a specific formula company; WIC and Minnesota has been contracted with Similac for the last five years. A current list of formulas can be found on the state’s website.
This recall, as well as the production issues, forced families to find outside resources.
“We had people telling us that they had family and friends in other states as far away as Florida and Tennessee, that were searching for formula for them on the shelves in their stores and mailing it to them,” Sievert said.
Sievert did say the Sturgis plant reopened the day before the June 6 meeting, and the plant is prioritizing the medical formulas for infants with specific formula needs.
Sievert hopes to be back to pre-recall levels by July.
“I think things are settling down and we’re gonna be back to much improved levels pretty soon. We hope that encouraged a lot of people to rethink their decision about breast feeding verses formula because breast milk is always safe,” she said.
