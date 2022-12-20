The Isanti County Board of Commissioners accepted two retirements at its meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be retiring just after the New Year.
“(I) move to approve with regrets of Lisa Lovering’s retirement,” County Commissioner Susan Morris said.
Her last day will be Jan. 2, though she will be taking time off through the end of the year.
“I’m good with my decision,” Lovering said. “I’m excited for what is next. I don’t have an exact plan, but will find something that I will be a valued asset to the team.”
Lovering has been chief deputy with the Sheriff’s Office for seven years. Prior to that she served as a patrol sergeant and investigator, was the first female patrol deputy, and worked her first position with the county as a dispatcher.
She has nine years of experience in a supervisory role and also has a master’s degree in Public Safety Executive Leadership.
Lovering unsuccessfully ran for Isanti County sheriff in the 2022 elections.
“Without going into the politics of it all, an election tears apart a sheriff’s office,” Lovering said. “The change that is going to happen in the county is going to be very stressful. Right now, we have three open deputy positions, and several more are expected in the coming months.”
K-9 Raider retires
Isanti County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of K-9 Raider after the Isanti County commissioners approved his departure.
“We’re hoping that the board would make a motion to allow him (Raider) to live his best years with his family,” Sheriff Chris Caulk said.
Over his five-year career, Raider has been on 200 calls and worked 1,000 K-9 hours.
“The reason for the retiring is obviously the upcoming change of roles that I’m going to have within our office,” Raider’s partner Deputy John Gillquist said.
Gillquist will become the Sheriff Department’s chief deputy Jan. 3. Raider has been assisting with apprehending, tracking and taking drugs off the streets.
“Public demonstrations was also one of Raider’s favorite things to do. Showing off his abilities and at the end of course, getting all the pets and scratches he could get,” Gillquist said.
Raider is reaching 7 years old and it would be a long process to get him trained with a new deputy.
“By the time we figure out who that new person was going to be, have them go through the long, extensive training that is required for these dogs, Raider would be almost 8 years old. At that time, it doesn’t make any sense to put him on the road.” Gillquist said.
Moving forward, Raider’s new assignment is not one he is unfamiliar with: Not only did he spend the last five years with Gillquist, now he will spend the rest of his years with Gillquist and his family.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better dog to be my partner,” Gillquist said.
The board quickly approved for Raider to continue his life with the Gillquists.
“Thank you for all the work that Raider has done over the years,” Commissioner Greg Anderson said.
Gillquist also thanked all who worked with him and Raider over the years, even including the public.
“The public has a huge part in our K-9 programs with donating funds,” he said. “Our K-9s wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the public and the donations that are made to our office to support these guys.”
