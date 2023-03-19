County commissioners now can make sensitive decisions after abolishing the policy for symbolic resolutions and proclamations during the board’s March 7 meeting.
“The past board made the resolution that we wouldn’t have any (symbolic resolutions),” Commissioner Mike Warring said.
The original policy that was put in place read: “The Isanti County Board of Commissioners will not consider or issue resolutions and proclamations for the following: matters of political or ideological controversy; matters generally identified and known as supported by one political party and/or opposed by a political party; topics with no explicit and unambiguous relationship to the county of Isanti’s programs, services, policies, or budgets; or campaigns or events contrary to policies of the county of Isanti.”
Commissioner Alan Duff brought this resolution to the board.
“I would like Isanti County to pursue becoming a Second Amendment-dedicated county,” Duff said. “From my perspective going forward, I think we do need to abolish this symbolic resolution policy from the past because I think it limits our ability to do that.”
There were two specific bullets from the previous policy that Duff felt limited the board from making decisions for the community that can improve their lives:
• Matters of political or ideological controversy.
• Matters generally identified and known as supported by one politically party and or opposed by one political party.
Commissioner Bill Berg followed up with questions as to why the policy was put into place originally.
“Any history of why? Was it because of some legal dangers, accountability, any resolution or proclamation came from this board that then the county as a whole could potentially held liable for?” he asked.
“It’s not so much a matter of liability,” said Julia Lines, then County Administrator whose last day was March 9. “The reason really is that the county board has limited authority as far as constitutional laws and other laws in that nature, so the worry I think was: If you start venturing down this path, there’s a potential request for other kinds of decisions on matters that may be political in nature, and the previous board didn’t want to open that door.”
Duff thanked Berg for asking questions during discussion and said neighboring counties Kanabec and Chisago already have this policy in place.
“I believe it’s over 60% of the counties in America are sanctuary counties or dedicated sanctuary counties, so we’re not the first one to rodeo for this,” Duff said.
The board approved to abolish the policy, unanimously.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.