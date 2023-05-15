Isanti County Commissioners voted on yet another resolution request, but not before hearing 20 residents express their opinions on the matter.
During the May 2 County Board meeting, a resolution to make Isanti County a “First Amendment Dedicated County” was not approved. A 2-3 vote was the result, with Commissioners Alan Duff, Kristi LaRowe, and Steve Westerberg voting against the resolution.
This request follows just a few weeks after the commissioners approved the resolution to become a “Second Amendment Dedicated County.”
The resolution presented at the board meeting had a slight change made by Commissioner Bill Berg and included, “The Isanti County Board of Commissioners support the right to obtain age-appropriate literature in all school libraries, and bookstores in our county, and the right for all people to read it freely.”
The First Amendment resolution was brought forward to keep the right to read, and Berg made the connection between the two.
“I would say they’re (the writers of the Constitution) authorial intent would be the freedom to read, even though it’s not specifically said there, it’s meant there,” Berg said.
“I think on that basis it makes common sense for us to support this resolution.”
Many argued that public libraries contain books that are not appropriate for young children and were located in places easily attainable for them.
Berg responded with the edit to the resolution to find a middle ground: Keeping the freedom to read for all and keeping age-appropriate material where necessary.
There was more than one person who spoke in favor to limiting books in libraries, while others found it a little concerning that the freedom to read is so difficult to support over the freedom to bear arms.
One resident mentioned if this resolution did not pass, they wouldn’t be surprised to see “Guns: yes. Books: no” in the news.
Another argument against the resolution was the First Amendment doesn’t state the “Freedom to Read” — it’s simply referring to the freedom to write. Although many others defended the resolution, mentioning it’s a form communication for writers, and if their books can’t be read, then they are essentially losing their Freedom of Speech.
After public comment ended, it was a fairly even argument with only a few more people speaking in favor of the resolution.
“We are making a statement that we want to keep all of the rights that we were given in the Constitution and the amendments, the way they are without these changes coming down (from) Executive Orders,” Commissioner Mike Warring said. “If we started with one, it’s awfully difficult to say, ‘I like this amendment better, and this amendment’ and pick and choose. ...
“That’s why the Constitution was written when it was.”
There was no further discussion from Duff, LaRowe or Westerberg.
