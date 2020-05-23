The Isanti County Board has agreed to provide some tax relief options to property owners severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Isanti County Board meeting May 6, County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss followed up with the board regarding a recent discussion at a committee of the whole meeting where offering tax relief options to property owners due to the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed.
“Due to the COVID-19 situation many businesses have been closed; a lot of people have lost their jobs unfortunately,” Struss said. “Obviously a very tough economic situation for the entire country, actually the entire world probably.”
Struss’ recommendation to the board would waive/abate the penalty for late payment of first-half property taxes that were due by May 15 as long as the taxes are paid in full by June 30 and the taxpayer submits a completed application for property tax penalty or interest waiver by June 30 to the auditor-treasurer office. He said certain conditions would have to be met. For more detailed information on this, visit www.co.isanti.mn.us and click on the auditor-treasurer link under “departments.”
Following discussion, the board approved a motion to move forward with Struss’ recommendation.
Struss said waiver requests would not apply to property owners who have their property tax payments escrowed and paid through their mortgage companies. He said it also would exempt state-assessed utility and railroad properties.
He said if a property owner is granted the waiver request and they don’t pay the first half of their property taxes by June 30, the normal penalty schedule would go into effect July 1.
“If someone can pay, I think it’s imperative that they do pay on time,” Struss said. “It’s just an offer to those that really need the financial help at this time.”
Struss said if someone would submit an application for the waiver request and the taxes were paid by June 30, his office would simply grant the waiver and the penalties would be waived. He would not bring those requests before the County Board if the taxes are paid by June 30.
Struss said this waiver would only apply to the first half of property tax payments, which were due on May 15.
Struss said Isanti County has had some inquiries from taxpayers about offering tax relief options due to COVID-19, and it also has been contacted by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce inquiring about potential property tax relief for some of its members.
Struss said a number of counties have taken action to abate penalties or reduce the penalties for late payment of property taxes as a form of financial relief to taxpayers, and some counties have chosen not to do anything and are following the statute as normal.
Struss said abating the penalties for late property taxes can be a little tricky, as the county receives penalties for late payment of property taxes, so the penalty revenue will be reduced if penalties are abated. On the other hand, he also said the penalty helps the county ensure property tax payments are collected on time.
“It’s important that we collect that tax on time because that money needs to be settled out and distributed to the cities, the townships and the school districts,” Struss said. “And for cash flow purposes, they potentially really need that money. In some cases that could be in theory half of their tax levy for the year. Even from the county’s perspective, we need it in our actual operating funds, not the tax and penalty fund that we hold it in.”
Struss said under statute the county can abate the penalty for the late payment of property taxes. Struss said historically the county has rarely, if ever, invoked this statute. He said every year the county gets requests from property tax owners to waive the penalties for late payments, but the county doesn’t grant those requests.
Struss proposed three options for the County Board to consider:
• The county could waive all penalties for late payments provided the first-half payment due is paid in full by June 30, 2020. This option provides taxpayers an additional 46 days to pay the taxes. The risk with this option is taxpayers may simply delay payment even if the taxpayers have the ability to pay on the due date.
• The county could reduce the penalty for late payments to 1% provided the first-half payment due is paid in full by June 30, 2020. The penalty rate is typically 2% for homestead properties until June 1 when it increases to 4%. The penalty is steeper for commercial and non-homestead properties, as the rate starts at 4% until June 1, when it increases to 8%. This option provides financial relief for taxpayers in the form of reduced penalties, but it also encourages taxpayers to pay by the due date if possible.
• The county could follow the statutory penalty schedule and not abate any penalty for late payment. This option is consistent with longstanding county practice of not granting waivers of penalty except for situations where the county is partially responsible for the late payment of the taxes, such as a tax bill needed correction.
County Commissioner Terry Turnquist suggested another option where the county keeps the current plan in place, and if property owners have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and can’t pay their property taxes on time, they could come in and make an appeal to the County Board, who can take the requests on a case-by-case basis and decide if the late penalties should be waived.
“The only difficult part with that is it’s really hard to evaluate a hardship,” Struss said.
Turnquist said he understands that, but the decision would not be just up to Struss, but the entire board and its top administrators.
Struss said he’s unsure about that rationale from a legal standpoint, wondering if it could be viewed as arbitrary or capricious.
“The mechanism is in place to forgive that, but we just opt not to do it because it’s not a good plan,” Turnquist said. “But here, under these circumstances, which are unique, we would take a look at them and say, ‘Yeah, you own a bowling alley you can’t ....’ We’re not waiving the taxes, we’re just waiving the penalty. Or you own a barbershop or you own a restaurant. We’re going to waive these because you’re under these conditions, just the penalties. ... We’re not giving away anything — they have to pay their taxes. We’re just waiving the penalty.”
Turnquist said those wishing to have their property tax penalties waived would still have to fill out an application, and instead of the county typically denying the request, the county would take a closer look at it and evaluate the property owner’s situation and how they’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
First State Tire comes into compliance
Following several discussions and public hearings regarding violations of the conditional use permit by First State Tire, Isanti County has determined the property has now come into compliance.
During board meeting, the board made three motions relating to First State Tire, located south of Isanti in Isanti Township, with the board determining the property is now in compliance.
First State Tire provides tire-recycling services for Minnesota and across the Midwest and separates scrap tires for reuse or for processing into tire-derived aggregate for engineered construction services.
On the agenda was a public hearing to review evidence regarding an alleged violation of the conditional use permit relating to one of the tire piles being moved to an area on the property that is not permitted based on the March 12, 2012, site plan submitted by First State Tire.
Isanti County Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff explained she did a 30-day site inspection on March 31 and found the tire pile has been moved back to its correct location based on the 2012 site plan.
Following Bergloff’s comments, the board made a motion to strike the public hearing since the alleged violation had been corrected.
The board next discussed the violations presented during the March 18 public hearing that related to the tire piles exceeding the maximum allowable height based on the conditional use permit. The board made a motion that there was a violation of the conditional use permit at the time relating to the height of the tire piles.
Bergloff informed the board another site inspection was made on May 4 and the property has come into full compliance with its conditional use permit.
Following discussion, the board made a motion to not revoke First State Tire’s conditional use permit, but directed the zoning department do frequent inspections of the property, possibly once a month during the next year, and then revisit the issue again at a later date.
“This is the first time probably since he has come onto the property in Isanti County that he’s actually been in compliance,” Commissioner Susan Morris said. “I’m glad he is, but I totally concur with you, Commissioner Warring, that we need to watch him like a hawk. Lots of surprise visits out there would be totally in order.”
