Isanti County Family Services Director Penny Messer and Social Service Supervisor Karyn Hansen presented the Isanti County Board of Commissioners with contract renewals and the annual review on the Isanti County Local Advisory Council on mental health during the Feb. 19 board meeting.
The first contract was with New Pathways Inc.
“We are the fiscal host for this contract for the region, and it is just a renewal. It has been approved by Jeff Edblad, our county attorney,” Messer said.
The second contract was with Country Services, which Messer said is a new contract due to the fact that there is new ownership with the company.
“Everything is the same, but the ownership was transferred. The contract was also approved by Jeff Edblad as well,” Messer said.
According to Messer, the funding source is county levy funding in the amount of $23,868 plus any mileage incurred. This expense is budgeted in the 2020 budget and Family Services is mandated to provide access to emergency services after hours for child and adult protection.
The next contract was with Robin Noren-Mullins for Circle of Security, which Messer said provides parenting classes to individuals that the county serves in both public health and family services.
Hansen presented the final two contracts: Isanti County Family Services acting as fiscal host for the Adult Mental Health Initiative and Amy Conant; and Isanti County Family Services acting as fiscal host for the Adult Mental Health Initiative and Lighthouse Child and Family Services, which is a renewal of the contract to provide drop-in centers one day a week, in each county in Region 7E.
All five contracts were unanimously approved by the county board.
2020 report of gaps and needs for mental health related services
These were the six items discussed during the Jan. 23 meeting of the Isanti County Local Advisory Council on mental health.
— Dentists who take medical assistance and take on new clients. Public Health holds periodical dental clinics for select populations and a “Give Kids a Smile” event is scheduled.
—Affordable/subsidized housing and additional Bridges Vouchers for people with mental illness.
— Psychiatry access has improved dramatically, but is still a need.
— Psychiatric hospital beds, residential treatment beds for children, intensive residential treatment beds for adults, community behavioral health hospital beds for adults, and psychiatric residential treatment facility beds for children. Cambria Hills is scheduled to open a psychiatric residential treatment facility this March in East Bethel.
— Reliable quality medical rides.
— Transportation for seniors and veterans in far rural areas of the county such as to the VA Hospital.
Commissioner Susan Morris said she is working on the transportation issue for seniors and veterans.
“The federal government is having people being taxed on making over $600 for their mileage reimbursement, which is just the cost of driving your vehicle down the road; we’re working with the National Association of Counties (NACO),” Morris said.
In the state of Minnesota, Morris said, there are two issues they are considering. One is a possible state tax credit for mileage.
“The fact that we’re taxing people for mileage reimbursement just absolutely puts me through the ceiling,” she said.
The other issue is to get rid of the requirement for insurance on volunteer drivers.
“There was legislation that went through last year that did not pass. This year, Rep. (Brian) Johnson is helping along with several other folks to try and pass some legislation to take that requirement out for volunteer drivers,” Morris said. “We basically lost all of our volunteer drivers in Isanti County with those two things having huge impacts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.