Due to the generosity of the Isanti County community and the dedicated volunteers with Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the organization will award four $2,500 scholarships in April 2022, for a total of $10,000.
The mission of the organization is to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.
“To make a difference in a person’s life, yes, that’s what we’re aiming to do,” Brad Brown said, who serves on the ICBYR scholarship committee.
These scholarships are funded entirely from the ICBYR annual golf tournament held in September 2021.
Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon secretary and scholarship committee member Carol Ann Smith explained how important it is to reach everyone with the program’s scholarship opportunity.
“What about the female spouse of a veteran that chose to stay home and raise her kids and now maybe she is 36, 40, 45 and she’d love to go back to school. I’d love to give a scholarship to someone like that so bad,” Smith said.
Smith encourages all people that are eligible to apply — those that are home-schooled, those that live in Isanti County but may attend a school outside of the county, veterans looking to go back to school, and spouses and children of veterans.
The ICBYR committee hopes to see more and more applicants annually. COVID-19 did play a factor in the amount of scholarships ICBYR was able to award in 2021. They were going to offer four scholarships but for only $1,000 each due to the pandemic. Only two applications came through, and this allowed the scholarships to increase to $2,500.
“Can you believe that? And maybe it had to do with the kids not being in school and the communication did not get out,” Bruce Danielson said, who serves as chair of the ICBYR scholarship committee.
This year, the scholarships will be awarded at the ICBYR Task Force meeting on April 21. Winners will receive a phone call two weeks before the task force meeting.
The ICBYR Scholarship Committee will select the scholarship winners based on meeting eligibility requirements and an essay content.
“We talked early on; we could have done 10 scholarships for $1,000, but the cost of stuff now days, let’s make a difference, and that’s when we decided to go with $2,500,” Smith said.
The committee pays close attention to those that apply and choose fairly based on the questions.
“We do have a scoring rubric and we don’t know who that person is and we felt strongly about that because it is a small community and sometimes you might know who it is,” Smith said.
To apply for one of the scholarships, the applicant must be:
• A military service member or veteran who lives in or has their duty station in Isanti County, or has Isanti County as their home of record if they are active duty.
• The legal spouse of an eligible military service member or veteran.
• A child of an eligible military service member or veteran.
If the military service member or veteran is deceased, they must have been residing in or had their duty station or home of record in Isanti County at the time of their death.
The application form, available online at beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org, consists of applicant information, information on the postsecondary school the applicant wishes to attend and an essay.
“Please fill it out completely; we don’t want someone to lose out because they didn’t read it through,” Brown said.
The deadline for the application is March 25, 2022.
Smith wanted to recognize a few members who were not able to speak on behalf of the program: Jim Rostberg is the executive board chair and co-founder of ICBYR, and Dan Meyer is the Isanti County Veterans Service director who serves on the ICBYR committee and is currently on active duty.
Meyer’s designee is currently Erin Yerigan.
“She knows everything. Her organizational ability is phenomenal,” Smith said. Smith also recognized Susan Morris, co-founder of ICBYR and also an Isanti County Commissioner.
The annual ICBYR Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 16 at the Purple Hawk Golf Course in Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.