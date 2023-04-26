Get ready for a night of fun at Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s annual Dinner Dance that will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the Armed Forces Center in Cambridge.
This year’s theme is: Mardi Gras.
Get ready for a night of fun at Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s annual Dinner Dance that will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the Armed Forces Center in Cambridge.
This year’s theme is: Mardi Gras.
ICBYR’s annual dance raises money to support local veterans and their families.
“It’s a really fun night,” said Susan Morris, Founder of ICBYR and Chair of the Committee for the Dinner Dance.
The funds raised from the Dinner Dance are used for direct support to veterans.
A live auction, silent auction and dessert auction, and costume contest will be part of the event, and of course, dinner and dancing.
ICBYR shared one story, among many, of a veteran that received assistance in Isanti County in 2022.
“There’s a veteran who bought a house and then lost their job,” Morris said. “They needed multiple assistance with mortgage, utility bills and insurance. So we paid for that, the ICBYR did. And then the Isanti County Veteran’s Service Officer (Jamie High) helped him find a job.”
ICBYR collaborates with Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV). They also purchase gift cards for groceries and gas and donate them to the Veteran’s Service Office for veterans in need.
In addition, they provide lawn care and snow removal for active duty members that are deployed.
An annual golf tournament is hosted by the ICBYR every fall which funds scholarships that are open to those who are home-schooled, those that live in Isanti County but may attend a school outside of the county, veterans looking to go back to school, and spouses and children of veterans.
Morris mentioned she will be making classic roast beef and homemade mashed potatoes and gravy for the Dinner Dance.
The Armed Forces Reserve Center is located at 505 Spirit River Drive S in Cambridge. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will follow at 5:30.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets are sold at Junction Bowl in Isanti, the County News Review office in Cambridge, and Nature’s Way Chiropractic.
The Dinner Dance Committee is always looking for more volunteers. Please contact Susan Morris for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.