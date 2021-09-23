Deferred maintenance, improving ventilation in county facilities and purchasing computer licenses are some of the projects Isanti County is planning to move forward with using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Chief Financial Officer Chad Struss brought forth a resolution regarding the use of the Rescue Plan funds in Isanti County.
Struss explained approximately $350 billion was allotted to assist state, local, tribal and territory governments in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Isanti County expected to receive $7.9 million in funding.
Struss said recipients are required to use the funds in accordance with the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund requirements, as provided within the guidance issued by the United States Department of the Treasury:
• To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts.
• To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers.
• For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to the revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency.
• To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Struss said Isanti County formed an committee to review potential projects for American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the committee reviewed the following projects and determined the projects were eligible for funding according to the current United States Department of Treasury guidance:
• Chiller replacement, $300,000.
• Isanti County Government Center heating, ventilation and air conditioning, $147,900.
• Oakview Complex water heaters, $30,000.
• Isanti County Jail garage exhaust fan, $20,000.
• Isanti County Sheriff’s building parking lot, $31,000.
• Microsoft Windows computer licenses, $50,000.
Following discussion, the board approved use of the money to fund these projects. However, the projects are contingent on the Isanti County Board of Commissioners’ approval of a contract, bid or quote for the individual projects. The resolution also stated the County Board authorizes staff to begin the procurement or contract process for the listed projects in accordance with United States Department of the Treasury requirements and Isanti County policy.
2022 preliminary budget, levy
The board approved setting the 2022 preliminary levy at $26 million. The preliminary levy is composed of:
• General fund, $16.7 million.
• East Central Regional Library, $473,765.
• Road and bridge fund, $2.5 million.
• Human Services fund, $5.2 million.
• General obligation capital improvement series 2016A, $98,635.
• General obligation capital improvement refunding, series 2016B, $820,628.
• General obligation capital improvement series 2017A, $156,450.
• General obligation capital improvement series 2017A, capital equipment, $138,180.
The board also approved setting the 2022 preliminary budget at $53.5 million. The budget includes the following expenses: general fund, $23.7 million; road and bridge fund, $12.9 million; human services fund, $15.8 million; and debt service fund, $1.1 million.
The annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting, which is a public hearing that allows members of the public to comment on the proposed budget and levy, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. The final 2022 budget and levy needs to be set by the end of December.
Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg explained at the lake improvement district’s annual meetings, the lake improvement district approved its preliminary levy and special assessments for 2022. The board approved the 2022 lake improvement district special assessments and/or levies as listed below.
Green Lake Improvement District: Voted to levy $20,500 in property taxes on properties within the district for 2022.
Blue Lake Improvement District: Voted to approve special assessments of $250 per property owner in 2022.
Fannie Lake Improvement District: Voted to approve special assessments of $200 per property owner for 2022.
Lake Francis Improvement District: Voted to approve special assessments of $290 per property owner for 2022.
Long Lake Improvement District: Voted to approve special assessments of $350 per property owner for 2022.
Skogman Lake Improvement District: Voted to approve special assessments of $150 per property owner in 2022.
Lakeberg noted the Blue Lake Improvement District, Fannie Lake Improvement District, Lake Francis Improvement District, Long Lake Improvement District and Skogman Lake Improvement District special assessments are to be assessed “per property owner” (as opposed to “per parcel”). If a property owner owns multiple parcels within a district, they will only pay only one assessment.
