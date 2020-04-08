A business in Isanti Township that provides tire recycling services for Minnesota and across the Midwest will have a second public hearing in front of the Isanti County Board for the consideration of revoking its conditional use permit.
During the Isanti County Board meeting April 1, the board held a discussion on non-compliance issues with First State Tire Recycling. The business is owned by Monte Niemi and is located in Isanti Township, south of Isanti.
The April 1 meeting followed a public hearing held March 18 to consider the revocation of the conditional use permit for First State Tire Recycling, originally issued on June 19, 2007. Following the March 18 meeting, the board approved a motion to direct county staff to prepare findings, consistent with supporting the revocation of the conditional use permit, to be adopted at its April 1 meeting for the purpose of revoking the permit for First State Tire.
During the April 1 meeting, Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff explained First State Tire has gotten its 13 tire piles to 10 feet, as required by the conditional use permit, but the business has now moved the tire shred storage bunkers to another area on the property where it is not permitted per their site plan dated March 12, 2012. Bergloff said they have moved the storage bunkers to accommodate for more storage bunkers, for a future date that they plan to apply for an amendment to their conditional use permit, to allow for more tire shred storage bunkers.
Bergloff explained moving the tire shred storage bunkers is a new violation of First State Tire’s conditional use permit.
“This was another violation of one of the conditions that was out of compliance,” Bergloff said. “They had moved the locations of the piles so they no longer met this condition: As of today’s date a subsequent violation of the conditional use permit is condition No. 28. A total of 13 tire shred storage bunkers and one oversized tire area as shown on the site plan dated March 12, 2012.”
Following discussion, the board approved a motion to table any action against First State Tire, and to direct Bergloff to serve notice to First State Tire for the new allegation of non-compliance and subsequent violation of their conditional use permit, condition No. 28. The motion stated a public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, to obtain evidence of the new violation and to review the findings for the revocation of the conditional use permit gathered from the public hearing held on March 18. Commissioners Mike Warring and Dave Oslund voted against the motion.
The initial vote made by Commissioner Greg Anderson was to delay a decision due to issues surrounding COVID-19 and the government center being closed to the public.
County Attorney Jeff Edblad said the board has a right to table any action against First State Tire, but he is concerned with the new violation as outlined by Bergloff.
“There is a motion before the board as it relates to waiting 30 days and the board certainly has the authority to do that, but in light of the concern that the zoning administrator brought, are they getting into compliance now by creating a whole separate violation that will need to be addressed in the future,” Edblad said. “At the same time, I have some concerns in light of the fact are they trying to gain compliance with what was heard the other day by doing an end run and violating the zoning ordinance in another way.”
Following Edblad’s comments, Anderson’s motion died due to a lack of second.
Bergloff stated First State Tire has committed a subsequent violation as it relates to its conditional use permit; they have moved the tire shred storage bunkers into an area where it’s not permitted.
“My concern is Mr. Niemi is playing an elaborate game of whack-a-mole with the Isanti County Board of Commissioners by trying to solve one problem and creating new ones in the process,” Edblad said. “I’m disappointed with Mr. Niemi and the individuals who have been guiding him and providing him with advice that allows the situation to exist. It’s incredibly frustrating for this board of commissioners and for staff to have Mr. Niemi and his representatives continuing to engage in this kind of behavior.”
Edblad’s recommendation to the board was to provide Niemi and his representatives with a formal notice about the subsequent violation as outlined by Bergloff and to set a public hearing for May 6. Edblad said under the conditional use permit, Niemi does have 30 days to come into compliance.
Edblad also noted at the May 6 meeting the board can take into consideration evidence obtained at the March 18 public hearing, and any new evidence obtained at the May 6 public hearing, before making a decision on the matter.
“I am very, very disappointed in the way we are being treated as board by this business; just playing games, changing, just so he can sneak by for another 30 days,” Warring said.
Commissioner Terry Turnquist also voiced his displeasure with First State Tire.
“I’m extremely disappointed too, I join Commissioner Warring in that regard,” Turnquist said. “I thought that in good faith he would get things into compliance and move forward with his plan, but seems like he’s just doing whatever he does.”
Bergloff explained another condition of Niemi’s conditional use permit is to meet all Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permits and regulations. She said every five years, Niemi has to submit his permit application to the MPCA for renewal. She said Niemi did submit his renewal application to the MPCA in 2018, but the MPCA has not issued the permit back to him yet, as the application is still in the public comment phase.
Bergloff said the other item still out of compliance from the March 18 public hearing is the east side of the property still hasn’t been screened with a double row of evergreens/conifers. Bergloff indicated the county did receive a contract from First State Tire for the planting of evergreen trees on the east property line to be planted no later than June 1, 2020.
Commissioner Susan Morris said there has to be a conclusion to this issue following the May 6 public hearing.
“I’m very disappointed in Mr. Niemi and how he’s doing business with us,” Morris said. “I fully intend on having a conclusion to all of this after that public hearing; they’ll be no more grace time. He’s going to have to come into compliance or that’s it.”
