The Isanti County Board of Commissioners officially adopted its new commissioner district boundaries during its April 19 board meeting.
By a 3-to-1 vote, the board approved map F of the six district maps that were presented to the board. Commissioner Susan Morris cast the lone vote against and Commissioner Greg Anderson was not present due to an illness.
“Clearly plan A is the only one that meets the population,” Morris said. “It’s frustrating because the criteria is so vague and we all want to do what’s right for Isanti County.”
Six different maps were originally drafted by Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss, based on his own opinion as well as various opinions in the community.
A public hearing was held April 13 at the Isanti Government Center to consider the different plans of redistricting.
Struss briefly explained at the hearing what details are needed for each district map, some of which are population, no splitting of a township or city precinct, and being contiguous, regular and as compact as practicable.
Although the public hearing did bring a small audience, only a few spoke on the topic and all seemed to be in favor of the same district map.
“I went over the numbers of each presentation there and I came up with the closest proximity of numbers, for each district would be plan A and I feel like that gives the opportunity for each one to have about the same amount of people to represent and I thought that was a good deal,” John Anderson of Isanti Township said.
One Isanti County resident, who mentioned he was present 10 years ago, appreciates the current connection three townships have in their district.
“I can’t speak for Spencer Brook or Stanford, but from our perspective – we talked about this, this past Monday night – we thought we could keep that three townships together, we understand that’s pretty close to meeting the population requirements, why not stay there?” Richard Hanson of Bradford Township said.
As map A caught the most attention, Struss was able to shed light on his findings and explained them at the April 19 county board meeting.
“I think one thing that has come to light since the public hearing that the county administrator, county attorney and I kind of heard some concerns about some of the plans, primarily like in plan A – which was the original plan that we developed – there is a contiguous concern potentially with that plan,” Struss said.
Struss explained that there can be a broad interpretation of what contiguous means.
“Statute says, ‘shall be continuous territory’ and on the secretary state districts guide, ‘shall be contiguous area.’ So what does territory, what does area mean? I think it’s open to some interpretation,” Struss said.
Although map A does have a contiguous issue, it does fall under the population threshold.
Isanti County Attorney, Jeff Edblad did give his opinion on whether map A would still be a good legal decision based on the contiguous concern, after reading previous attorney general opinions.
“The opinion from 1976 – as Mr. Struss talked about as dealing with changes made in boundaries – then Attorney General Spannaus specifically talked about change references; changes in a district is a change in population not a change in geography,” Edblad said. “It certainly is an issue, but looking at these two attorney general opinions, I believe that plan A is still a viable plan.”
Struss did make a comment to the board in regards to the difficulty of trying to come up with an ideal map.
“We’ll also just state too, there is no perfect plan for Isanti County. Our geography and our population distribution really, really limits the number of options that are available and that’s why we’re in the position we’re in,” Struss said.
Although much favor was expressed in for map A, Commissioner Terry Turnquist was not in favor and spoke on behalf of Commissioner Anderson as well.
“On behalf of myself and Commissioner Anderson, who couldn’t be here today because of an illness, our issue with option A is, while it is the best population distribution plan, it doesn’t meet the contiguous territory requirement Minnesota Statute 375.025 regarding commissioner districts,” Turnquist said. “This is an important decision we have to make. It only comes around once every 10 years. What we decide today effects the county for the next 10 years. I can’t see the future but my educated guess is, population in the county is going to continue to grow and its going to continue to move. What won’t move is the district lines once we set them.”
The commissioners that cover each district are now as follows:
•District 1: Dave Oslund.
•District 2: Terry Turnquist.
•District 3: Greg Anderson.
•District 4: Mike Warring.
•District 5: Susan Morris.
All districts are four year terms however; the commissioners for districts No. 1 and No. 5 will have elections in November 2022. Commissioners in districts No. 2, 3 and 4 will have elections in November 2024.
