ChadStruss0302.jpg

Chad Struss

After a 2-to-3 vote was taken to hire Interim Isanti County Administrator Chad Struss full-time, the Isanti County Commissioners made a decision to move forward in the hiring process during its Tuesday, April 4 meeting.

Prior to the vote Amanda Usher, Human Resources Director/Deputy County Administrator, brought forward three options for the board all of which were discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting on March 28.

