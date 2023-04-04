After a 2-to-3 vote was taken to hire Interim Isanti County Administrator Chad Struss full-time, the Isanti County Commissioners made a decision to move forward in the hiring process during its Tuesday, April 4 meeting.
Prior to the vote Amanda Usher, Human Resources Director/Deputy County Administrator, brought forward three options for the board all of which were discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting on March 28.
The first option would be to have Isanti County’s HR team move forward with the recruitment process to fill the county administrator position.
The second option would be for the board to appoint a candidate to the position solely on the basis of training, experience and administrative qualifications.
The final option was to hire one of the search firms that Usher received bids from. The bids were:
• GovHR for $24,500,
• Strategic Government Resources for $26,900,
• Reaction Search International for $40,000,
• Robert Half Executive Search for $43,000,
• David Drown Associates for $24,000.
“We’ve spent over two months and haven’t gotten anywhere on trying to compile a list of qualifications that were wanted, and nobody has come up with what we actually want,” Commissioner Mike Warring said.
“We have a candidate that met all the qualification requirements that we asked for. He’s got over 15 years of experience in this county in a leadership position, auditor treasurer who also works closely with the administrator, knows the finances, knows the people and I think it’s time for us to not spend any more money and hire the person we have as a temporary, full-time.”
Warring went on to propose a motion to hire Chad Struss full-time. Berg seconded the motion.
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe started a more detailed conversation.
“How long did the deputy administrator work until they found (previous county administrator) Julia Lines?” she asked.
Warring responded that it took six months to hire the previous county administrator and that it was not the firm that found her. David Drown Associates was used for that position hire at the time.
Usher commented about her recommendation if the resolution did not pass.
“My recommendation would be start the conversation of what qualifications and what the job description would look like that the county board is looking for, to begin the recruitment process for a permanent administrator,” she said.
LaRowe went on to ask why they can’t use the previous job description that was used initially.
“Given where we landed after the interviews on February 28 with the decision that one of those candidates were not what you were looking for, it would be wise to really look at that job description and qualifications and determine if there are other things you are looking for that those candidates did not meet to try to recruit specifically what it is that you are looking for, outside of what those two candidates brought to the table,” Usher responded.
Commissioner Steve Westerberg mentioned that he wanted more time to discuss and think about it. LaRowe agreed that they should take their time.
“They had six months before they found Julia Lines, and I think Chad is doing a great job, he’s taken on the role, it’s good experience for him.” LaRowe said.
Duff also agreed that he needed more time to think about it before making a decision.
“Frankly I’m having a little bit of a sticker shock with the hiring a consultant company,” he said.
Berg mentioned two documents he brought to show why Struss is fitting for the position under what the job description states.
“We’ve had a couple Committee of the Whole meetings and there seems to be a reluctance to discuss the issue. I get a lot of ‘no comments, not sure’,” Berg said. “If we choose to take this to the Committee of the Whole, then I would like some more information from commissioners.”
Duff responded in regards to the documents.
“I respect what you did in that summary of the job description,” Duff said. “In terms of looking at the job description, I think it is time for us to roll our sleeves up and get that done. None of this by any means has disqualified our current interim administrator.”
Berg reiterated that the board didn’t initiate any discussion when he first brought the documents to the board with Struss’ qualifications under the job description.
“My concern is hopefully then, if we go to the next Committee of the Whole, it would be thorough and there would be a specific direction that we’re headed,” Berg said.
Duff responded: “I appreciate you bringing this to us, but I recall you brought it to us right before the meeting and I like to think about these things. I don’t like to run on the spot.”
Westerberg commented that he is looking for someone that has county administrator experience.
“I would just like to have somebody reach out and see if somebody that actually has experience as a county administrator can interview with us and see what the difference is,” he said.
Warring disagreed, adding, “I think we’re sending a bad message to our current interim. You can say what you want, but if we’re not going to choose him now, then you’re saying there’s gotta be somebody better out there.”
LaRowe, Westerberg and Duff agreed in unison that they don’t mean someone is better suited.
After their discussion, the board voted not to hire Struss full-time. They also made the decision to not hire a firm and allow the County’s HR team handle the hiring process.
Usher will bring this topic to the next Committee of the Whole meeting, which is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 9 a.m., for a more guided discussion on the job description and the qualifications.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.