Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines was awarded the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve during the Isanti County Board meeting Nov. 4.
Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Lt. Dan Meyer, who serves as Isanti County’s Veterans Services Director, said in a letter that as the Isanti County administrator, Lines has shown support for his military services, the veterans and the community. Meyer left for his third deployment in August.
“In recognition of leave for military service, she has shown compassion and understanding as I prepared to lead,” Meyer wrote about Lines. “She has also supported personnel changes to accommodate staffing needs, while I’m absent.”
The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed, according to Employer Support of the Guard’s website.
“It makes me feel appreciated by the organization and excited to return from military service to … work with Isanti County,” Meyer said.
“I am so honored,” Lines said about the award. “I’m really fortunate that I got to spend time with Meyer before he was deployed. He’s a huge asset to this county. I’m thankful for his service, and of course, now he’s overseas. I’d have to say, too, this board is so supportive of the veterans. ... So it’s just really an honor to be working with this board and with Meyer and all the other veterans in our community. I really want to support them and anyone else who is serving our country.”
Employee appreciation and recognition
Administrative Assistant Halee Turner discussed with the board that the way the Isanti County Employee Recognition Program used to function has had to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Part of kind of developing and changing the employee recognition picnic, from what we’ve done in the past,” Turner said, “So moving from the picnic to now this recognition program will just make things — as far as planning go — a little bit easier.”
The program was developed for many years to show appreciation and recognition to Isanti County employees who have served the county for at least five consecutive years or five consecutive year increments. The program is believed to increase employee morale and improve retention.
Employees who’ve served the county in five-year increments can receive an award — with Isanti County logo on each — based on their years of service. The years of service and awards are broken down to include:
• Five years of service: baseball cap or lunchbox.
• 10 years of service: winter beanie, large umbrella, or any of the previous options.
• 15 years of service: years of service plaque, travel blanket, or any of the previous options.
• 20 years of service: 1/4-zip sweatshirt, or any of the previous options.
• 25 years of service: windbreaker, or any of the previous options.
• 30 or more years of service: soft-shell jacket, or any of the previous options.
Labor agreement contract
The board approved a one-year contract labor agreement with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which includes a 2% wage increase.
“I think so far, all of the unions have been very understanding and maybe even appreciative of that just because we don’t know what the future holds,” Lines said regarding the lifetime of the contract. “So entering into two- or three-year agreement just didn’t seem like a good idea for the board.”
CARES Act funding update
Lines explained to the board that the county will know by Nov. 15 how much of the coronavirus relief aid — or CARES Act fund — was unspent by townships and cities.
“It’s a little bit hard to say, because there’s still the construction and technology,” Lines said. “There’s always a few bumps in the road and some additional expenses there.”
According to guidance by the Internal Revenue Service, the county is allowed to use the CARES Act money for paying payroll, public safety and public health expenses, Lines said.
“So there’s definitely an opportunity to allocate that money there towards those salaries, which we haven’t done yet, just because we want to get through these others that come first,” she said.
Once the board knows what the unspent amount is from townships and cities, it will be in a better position to allocate CARES Act funding to other areas of need, Lines said.
“I mean, schools are always still an option,” she said. “They have more needs than we can imagine. But we can bring those items together for discussion.”
