Alexander Collins takes the oath of office to rejoin the city of Isanti’s Economic Development Authority. Collins, who was removed from the authority earlier in the year, was formally voted back onto that group by Isanti City Council on Dec. 6.
Isanti City Council nearly saw the city’s budget and levy process thrown into chaos at its regularly scheduled meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Near the end of the meeting, Mayor Jeff Johnson motioned to redact his vote for the city’s levy and budget, both of which were approved at the Dec. 6 meeting.
“The reason I request this motion is because [at the time of the vote] I was flustered, and I voted for something I should not have,” Johnson said, adding that he now had more information and wanted to change his vote.
“It’s probably not going to change anything, but I wanted to go on record that I opposed that vote,” Johnson added.
Saying the motion was “not going to change anything” had a chance to be untrue. Council member Steve Lundeen, who was not at the Dec. 6 meeting for the levy vote, was at the Dec. 20 meeting, while council member Dan Collison, who voted in favor of the measures, was not at this meeting.
Had Lundeen opposed the measure, he would have joined Johnson as two votes against. With only four voters present, that would have resulted in a tie that would have been broken by the mayor, who obviously opposed.
The budget and levy must be presented to the state auditor by the end of the year, which may have forced another Truth in Taxation meeting and/or council meeting to set a new budget and levy for 2023.
City Administrator Josi Wood asked if Johnson’s motion was to rescind the resolutions and request a re-vote, and Johnson said yes.
Lundeen supported Johnson in his effort to change his vote, but also offered to abstain from the revote.
“I don’t think Johnson is asking for a revote – I think he’s asking to change his vote, and I’m not opposed to that,” Lundeen said. “I don’t want to go through and rehash [the budget and levy] – it is what it is. I didn’t have a say in the first one, so I probably shouldn’t have a say in this one.”
During the budget discussion was some disagreement between the council members on the cuts made to the splash pad that the city is scheduled to build in 2023.
But there was no second to Johnson’s motion, so there was no revote or changes to the budget or levy.
Johnson stated on the record that he would have opposed the two resolutions.
Midco coming to Isanti
Council approved the sale of land owned by the city and the Economic Development Authority to Midcontinent Communications.
Midco plans to build a 10,000-square-foot facility on the land, which is located in the Isanti Railway North Industrial Park.
The purchase price for the land is $118,000, and Midco has agreed to build the infrastructure for its site.
The city plans to build infrastructure at three nearby parcels at the same time the work is done for Midco, with the price for that work to be paid by whoever purchases those sites.
Anniversary awards
During the meeting, Isanti council recognized six city workers who celebrated anniversaries in their employment.
Penelope “Penny” Anderson, the administrative assistant in the Isanti Police Department, was recognized for her 30 years working for the city.
Those who were honored on their five-year anniversaries were Michael Betker, Katie Grotte, Donald Hansen, Keith Lusk and Tabitha Peltier.
Betker and Hansen were in the audience for the meeting and received their awards in person.
