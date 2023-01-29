Isanti City Council approved splitting the costs for replacing the planking along the railroad tracks at the Main Street and Parkway Crossing at its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting.
The proposal was presented by BNSF Railway, which splits the costs associated with the intersection. The rail company installed the planks and also coordinates managing train traffic during the install; the city manages vehicle traffic and pays for street repairs.
“I don’t believe the city’s residents should have to pay for the railroad’s property,” said council member Luke Merrill soon after the proposal was introduced.
“Technically, the railroad is allowing us to drive across their tracks,” said city engineer Jason Cook.
When asked about the cost of the proposal, Cook estimated a total of $180,000: $130,000 for planking an 128-foot stretch along Main Street and $50,000 for the 40-foot stretch along Isanti Parkway.
“We would be able to use state aid funds to cover those costs,” Cook said.
City finance director Mike Betker was comfortable with the city being able to cover its share of the costs.
“My math says we have money available for state aid,” he said. “And if we don’t, we do get a period of time after the completion of the project to request [aid]. So even if we’ve maxed out our advances, we would be able to request [in the future].”
But Merrill pointed out that this money could be spent on a different project.
Cook said the railroad was open to updating one of the crossings this year and one next year since the payment, while fully funded, was unbudgeted for 2023.
“The most cost-effective way was to do them combined, but there is the option to do both, or to do one and then the other [in successive years],” he said. “There also is the option to say no, but if you say no, we don’t know when they’ll be willing to fix some things.
“Main Street has had some problems in the past during parades and things that, if not addressed now, could crumble away to nothing.”
The motion passed unanimously.
Committee of the Whole
Merrill brought forward discussion on having multiple Committee of the Whole meetings each month, rather than the current practice of having one long meeting each month.
“Committee of the Whole used to be two hours long once a month, but now it’s an hour long once a month,” he said. “I’d like to see it last two hours total, because tonight we ran short, and I think it’s just as important as council [meetings] to have a chance to talk.”
Council member Steve Lundeen voiced concerns over having a meeting start at 5 p.m., which would be the proposed start time for a potential two-hour meeting prior to a 7 p.m. council meeting.
“There have been times I’ve struggled to get to a council meeting because I’m working,” Lundeen said. “I think, reasonably talking about things, it shouldn’t take two hours. I think we could better spend the time asking city staff to research and give us information.”
Mayor Jimmy Gordon said he felt there were times the public missed important discussions because they take place during Committee of the Whole meetings and not council meetings.
“We can add more discussion to the council meeting, which I think would be beneficial,” he said. “I like that we’re doing actual brainstorming in front of the public. Most of the people who are here now weren’t here for the Committee of the Whole.
“We can still have that discussion, but let’s move it to the time where people are paying attention.”
No changes were made to the Committee of the Whole meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.