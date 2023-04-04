Isanti County is officially a Second Amendment Dedicated County after a resolution was adopted at another full County Board meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
Isanti County residents took advantage of their public comment time during the meeting where 19 people spoke, 15 of whom were in favor of the Second Amendment resolution.
The majority of those who commented in favor had similar opinions, such as the County Board had taken an oath of office to uphold the Constitution, and residents wanting to bear arms due to the long wait time for emergency services in rural areas and being against House File 396.
The first resolution on the table stated the county opposes two bills, House File 396 and Senate File 1723.
The second resolution simply stated the board supports the Constitution of United States and the Constitution of the State of Minnesota.
The third resolution was a stronger amendment, stating the county is a Second Amendment Dedicated County and includes the opposition of both H.F. 396 and S.F. 1723.
And a fourth resolution simply stated the county is a Second Amendment Dedicated County.
After hearing the many public comments, Chair Mike Warring spoke first about residents misconstruing what resolution they decide on.
“I don’t want the public to think we are going to say no to any statute or anything unconstitutional,” he said. “So if someone feels infringed upon, what action would we take?”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg responded: “The same as what we would take right now. This is a resolution just saying ‘This is the way we stand on this issue,’ so this is not a law or an ordinance or statute.”
Vice Chair Alan Duff quickly mentioned that it’s a symbolic resolution.
Warring continued with his opinion and was in favor of the fourth resolution.
“I support option three,” Duff said. “I want to begin by saying all government is local. It truly is, and this is the time for our local government to stand up against things that are going on in our state and federal government.”
He also wanted to address residents’ comments about the board not listening to County Attorney Jeff Edblad’s prior suggestions about changes to the resolution.
“I met with our attorney, Mr. Edblad, and went over resolution number three with him, and he had two concerns, which have been addressed in option three,” Duff said.
“He also expressed concern to me in our last paragraph that the word ‘restrict,’ used several times, was not appropriate, and I concurred with our attorney on that and proposed a revised language, which is now in this (resolution), and he said to me he had no problem with that.”
Duff finished by making a motion to move forward and adopt resolution No. 3, and Commissioner Kristi LaRowe seconded.
Before the resolution was voted on, Commissioner Bill Berg brought another option: a letter stating Isanti County is opposed to both bills H.F. 396 and S.F. 1723.
“That seems to be what our sheriff is concerned about,” Berg said. “He himself wrote a letter to the state leaders, and so I think this would be showing just as much support for our county sheriff and for the people of this county.”
Although Berg brought another option, the board seemed to favor the idea of the letter as a whole, but not as a resolution.
While a motion was on the table, Edblad responded to a comment made earlier by Duff.
“There’s been some miscommunication apparently between Commissioner Duff and I, because when I left that meeting, my understanding was that Commissioner Duff was in favor of the option number one that was presented,” Edblad said. “But I still have some of those concerns as to the language in (option) three.”
He also touched on public comments made in regards to his legal advice.
“There have been a number of people who have insinuated that my advice was passing this would cause litigation, and my recollection of what I have told you for three weeks, and now a fourth, is that passing this in and of itself is not a concern for litigation, but passing this and, as Commissioner Westerberg so artfully put a moment ago, we could just say no to something else, and that’s where we could see litigation.”
Ending with a loud applause from the audience, the motion to approve resolution No. 3 passed by a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Warring and Berg voting against.
The board made a motion to direct staff to send the letter stating their opposition of both bills to the County’s State Representatives.
