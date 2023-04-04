ICC Crowd 0406.JPG
For the second week in a row the Isanti County Commissioners did their work in front of a full house on Tuesday, April 4.

Isanti County is officially a Second Amendment Dedicated County after a resolution was adopted at another full County Board meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Isanti County residents took advantage of their public comment time during the meeting where 19 people spoke, 15 of whom were in favor of the Second Amendment resolution.

