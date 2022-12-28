The Isanti County Board of Commissioners held their Truth in Taxation meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg provided a budget presentation before the public hearing was held.
“The total levy is divided among all the taxable property owners based on their properties valuation and classification. Each taxing authority, such as the county, the city, school district, township etc., has their own levy,” Lakeberg said.
She mentioned one of the major factors that affects the county’s levy: legislative mandates.
“A significant portion of the county’s budget goes toward providing services that are mandated by state or federal law,” Lakeberg said. “And many of those mandated services are not fully funded by the state or federal government, which then shifts the financial burden to the local property tax levy.”
She mentioned that on the proposed property tax statement that residents receive in the fall, it should show whether taxes increased by valuation of your home or by the budget.
Lakeberg listed what some of the top revenues and expenditures are for the county. The top revenues include:
• Property taxes: most significant revenue source.
• Transportation sales tax: These fund major road projects.
• Licenses and permits: This includes zoning permits, permit to carry, marriage licenses.
• State and federal revenue: This revenue usually goes to highway and county family services.
The top expenditures include:
• General government.
• Public safety.
• Highway and streets.
• Human services.
The 2023 proposed budget for Isanti County is $27.2 million. This is a 5.89% increase from the 2022 budget.
After Lakeberg explained the budget, a public hearing was held.
One Cambridge resident, Eric Johnson, said he was familiar with information technology, as he works in IT, and questioned part of the budget.
“I saw that it looks like you’re planning on making an investment in your IT, which sounds good,” Johnson said. “You mentioned it’s mostly licensing (expenses); that’s a really general thing to say. I’m wondering if we can get a specific breakdown in terms of the cost of that, more like line item stuff that’s published on the website somewhere?”
County staff responded in agreement with Johnson and asked for his contact information.
With few questions related directly to the county’s levy, the board is expected to move forward and approve the final levy at its Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting.
