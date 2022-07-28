Gary Lantz, a candidate for Isanti County commissioner in District 1, readily admits he has a criminal history that at one point included a felony conviction.
But Lantz said that felony conviction, which eventually was reduced to a misdemeanor, has led him to a ministry of helping others who are dealing with sexual addictions.
While living in Anoka County in 1989, Lantz pleaded guilty to sexual conduct in the 2nd degree, a felony described as “A person who engages in sexual contact with anyone under 18 years of age.” Those found guilty face a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail and a fine of no more than $35,000.
“I lived a ‘secret life,’ a life of pornography,” Lantz admitted. “I’ve been married and divorced five times. It has been passed around that I have been divorced seven times, and I jokingly tell them: ‘It’s not that bad. It’s only five times.’
“My sexual addiction destroyed my first marriage because I had an affair with my best friend’s wife. … We got married, and my first wife ended up marrying my best friend. We nearly destroyed those kids. Eventually I talked to my pastor, and I confessed everything and turned myself into the police.”
According to documents from Anoka District Court, Lantz was convicted in 1989 of touching the genitals of a minor, as well as for viewing that same individual while they were in the shower without their knowledge.
Besides turning himself in, Lantz enrolled himself in a Sex Addicts Anonymous program for treatment. He was placed on probation for 15 years, and his jail time was reduced to 15 days in a work-release program. He also paid a $300 fine as well as any treatment costs that arose for himself, the victims and other family members that arose because of the charges.
“At the time of sentencing, there was a stay of execution, which meant that, after 15 years of probation, if I had no violations, [the charge] was reduced to a misdemeanor,” Lantz said. “And that was what was done.”
Now the 74-year-old Lantz is one of three candidates in a primary to challenge for the commissioner’s position in District 1, opposing Alan Duff and Joe Morley.
“I talked to some people prior to registering for candidacy, and it didn’t seem appropriate to throw it out there up front, and say, ‘Here’s what I did,’” Lantz said. “I’m not trying to hide anything. I’m completely aware that I might have to explain where I’m at today.
“People will have to decide if a 1989 misdemeanor is enough to disqualify me from candidacy.”
Currently Lantz runs three groups that help others deal with sexual addiction, something he has done for more than 15 years. He said he has told his story at national meetings of Sex Addicts Anonymous, and at one time he was involved with the organization at the national level.
“My ministry is to help guys break free of sexual addiction and porn addiction,” he said. “God has redeemed me, and I’m redeeming myself in the process.”
Lantz said he is saddened that his actions, and bringing those actions to light back in 1989, did harm to innocent victims.
“Part of the process was to write letters of amends to those I may have hurt,” he said. “I know what I did, and I know the damage I caused. And I also know the redemptive process God has taken me through.
“Coming to terms with it doesn’t mean it’s OK. It means God is using it for His purposes and for His glory.”
Lantz said he foresees no problems dealing with the police and the court system despite his conviction.
“I respect that process 100%,” he said. “I don’t have any problems with the police or with the courts. I consider [Isanti County Sheriff] Chris Caulk a good friend.”
And Lantz said he is willing to undergo further scrutiny regarding his past.
“If people want to talk to me about it, that would be fine,” he said. “But I really can’t go door-to-door and say, ‘If you look at my record, you’ll find this and this and this.’
“I feel honored that God has been able to use my horrible story, and the terrible choices I made, and make a positive difference in people’s lives.”
