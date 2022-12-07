The City of Isanti held a recount to confirm the results of the Isanti mayoral race between James “Jimmy” Gordon and Jeff Johnson on Monday, Dec. 5 at Isanti City Hall.

Johnson requested and paid for a recount because the vote total for his opponent was the exact same number in each of Isanti’s two voting precincts. After the recount, the vote totals remained exactly the same following the recount.

