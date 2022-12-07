Election officials at Isanti City Hall, shown left, study ballots in the recount for the Isanti mayoral race between James “Jimmy” Gordon, facing the officials from the right-hand side from the table on the left, and Jeff Johnson, who is at the table to the far right. Watching from the table near the back wall in the center of the photo are Isanti City Clerk Jaden Strand, left, and Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood, right.
Election officials at Isanti City Hall, shown left, study ballots in the recount for the Isanti mayoral race between James “Jimmy” Gordon, facing the officials from the right-hand side from the table on the left, and Jeff Johnson, who is at the table to the far right. Watching from the table near the back wall in the center of the photo are Isanti City Clerk Jaden Strand, left, and Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood, right.
The City of Isanti held a recount to confirm the results of the Isanti mayoral race between James “Jimmy” Gordon and Jeff Johnson on Monday, Dec. 5 at Isanti City Hall.
Johnson requested and paid for a recount because the vote total for his opponent was the exact same number in each of Isanti’s two voting precincts. After the recount, the vote totals remained exactly the same following the recount.
“The machine counting and the hand counting were exactly the same,” Johnson said. “With those numbers [and the chances of them matching exactly], I’d buy a lottery ticket.”
In that race Gordon, currently a member of council, received 1,338 votes (55.18%) while Johnson, the current mayor of Isanti, received 1,077 votes (44.41%).
Johnson requested and paid for the recount because the vote total for Gordon in each of the two precincts for Isanti voters was the exact same number, 669. Johnson received 605 votes in Precinct 1 and 472 votes in Precinct 2.
Nothing changed after the recount, as the vote totals for both candidates in both precincts were exactly the same.
“It was manually counted, and the numbers are spot-on,” Johnson said. “It is what it is; the numbers have been confirmed, and now I can say I’m sure about the numbers.”
After the recount, Gordon said, “The residents of Isanti spoke loud and clear on Election Day that they want a small and efficient city government. The vote wasn’t even close, and today after counting the paper ballots by hand three times, the results are exactly the same.
“Today had nothing to do with serving the residents of Isanti and everything to do with someone’s ego.”
Click here to read the story that includes information on why Johnson asked for the recount.
