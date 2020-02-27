Stephanie Burton from the Isanti-Cambridge Girl Scouts approached the Isanti City Council during its Feb. 18 meeting regarding the requiring of a payment for a permit in order for Girl Scouts to sell cookies.
“I’m here on behalf of the Isanti-Cambridge Girl Scouts service unit,” Burton said. “I brought a permit we filled out for your new ordinance and I’m hoping that we can have some discussion on waiving that fee. As a nonprofit Girl Scouts organization and part of that is challenging for us. The service unit itself is not a money-holding entity.”
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson told Burton that they were going to add an addition to the agenda regarding the Peddlers Permit Modification issue due to comments received from a local newspaper stating the Girl Scouts, along with any other nonprofits, would have to get a license from the city before they can sell their goods.
“It was not our intent at all to attack the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts or any juvenile entities that are out trying to make money for their organizations, schools, or anything of that sort,” Johnson said. “We wanted to waive the fee because they are a nonprofit. I have looked at over a hundred comments on an article that was written and I have seen this council be called probably the worst names I have ever seen in the year I’ve been mayor. And not one of us deserve any of them because that was not our intent to begin with.”
Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood clarified the intent of the council was that nonprofits would not be charged.
“Even with the new ordinance, solicitors do not get charged a fee anyways,” Wood said. “The original ordinance states that schools should not have to pay for the license or permit fee. Actually, in the old ordinance, they did because it only listed nonprofits and it didn’t actually list out tax exempt organizations and entities, which school districts are not nonprofits.”
Wood wanted the council to be aware if they want to consider school districts, they should use the word “tax exempt” organizations.
Councilor Steve Lundeen said he grew up in Isanti and had to sell items while growing up and would like to see the fee dropped for nonprofits and tax exempts entities. Anyone under 18 years of age would need no permit, and if you’re over 18 years of age, you can apply for a permit with no fee.
“The ordinance was never changed, but it was never enforced,” Johnson said. “We cleaned up the language with advice from the city attorney.”
Johnson wanted to make it clear that any tax exempt or nonprofit organization should not be charge a permit fee.
“Given the direction from here we will post for 10 days if it’s to amend this and it comes back to council for a formal vote on the actual ordinance being updated and amended to what you see before you,” Wood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.