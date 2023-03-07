Bluebird Park map 0302.jpg

Bluebird Park, outlined in red, will soon include a splash pad and a new restroom, which will be located in the yellow areas.

 Submitted

The Isanti City Council began to push forward the splash pad and restrooms in Bluebird Park at its Tuesday, Feb. 21, meeting.

Bolton & Menk, an engineer firm based in Ramsey, will coordinate the early stages of the project, including project estimates, surveying, and concept layouts for the project. The costs of the project through design and bidding is not to exceed $46,700, while its costs during the construction phase are not to exceed $28,900.

