The Isanti City Council began to push forward the splash pad and restrooms in Bluebird Park at its Tuesday, Feb. 21, meeting.
Bolton & Menk, an engineer firm based in Ramsey, will coordinate the early stages of the project, including project estimates, surveying, and concept layouts for the project. The costs of the project through design and bidding is not to exceed $46,700, while its costs during the construction phase are not to exceed $28,900.
Council member Luke Merrill asked if those costs were standard for a project of this scope.
“I was able to knock [the price] down,” said city engineer Jason Cook, who works for Bolton and Menk. “It was about $10,000 higher, to be honest. But I ratcheted down some of the costs a little bit. And it does have a ‘do not exceed’ cap, and our last few projects we haven’t made it to that cap.”
The project received a $300,000 grant through the State of Minnesota Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program. The budgeted cost of the project currently stands at $736,000 through the grant agreement, with the city paying from its park dedication fund.
The discussion began when council member Steve Lundeen asked if it was possible to collect the water from the splash pad into a storage tank to water Bluebird Park.
Cook said the company could investigate the cost involved as well as what it would take to water the baseball field, for example.
Lundeen and several others also asked questions about the bathroom development and construction, with the hopes of using a combination of different individuals donating or discounting their work.
Mayor Jimmy Gordon wanted to make clear that his support for the project is based on the decrease in its costs.
“It’s not something that I was in favor of [because of] the way we had planned it in the past, when we were taking $218,000 out of other funds besides the Park Dedication Fund,” he said. “This is all Park Dedication Funds that have to be spent on new park amenities, according to state mandates.”
The engineering proposals were approved unanimously, with council member Dan Collison not in attendance.
Lighting discussion
Merrill requested that council also look at a plan for street lighting as part of the capital improvement plan for 2021-2030.
“I have noticed that, over by Kwik Trip, it is really dark, especially in front of that strip mall,” he said. “At any hour of the night you can see people walking over to Kwik Trip, and there’s really no lighting over there, even though there’s power poles.
“I know it’s in the plan to do something about that in 2027, but I think that needs to be expedited before someone gets hurt.”
Lundeen noted that, even though he supported Merrill’s position, that stretch of County Road 5W is the responsibility of the county.
County Administrator Josi Wood said the county would need to approve the lighting, but the city would still pay for it.
Cook said they would look at potential options to solve the problem.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.