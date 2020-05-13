Update - The following announcement was made the evening of May 12:
Due to the uncertainty the Covid-19 will have on summer events, the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association has made the difficult decision tonight to cancel our 2020 rodeo. We feel that it’s the socially responsible thing to do. We thank our loyal fans and dedicated sponsors and we will be back July 9th and 10th next year stronger than ever. Thank you and stay safe.
Tom Pagel
Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association
During the May 5 council meeting, the council had considerable discussion about whether or not to cancel any upcoming events, such as the June street dance, the June mayor’s luncheon and the July fireworks.
Mayor Jeff Johnson said he spoke with North 65 Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Bettendorf and the chamber is currently undecided about holding a parade in conjunction with Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days. The parade is scheduled for July 9, with rodeo performances set for July 10 and July 11.
Johnson asked the council members about their thoughts on still holding fireworks even if the parade is canceled.
“In my opinion, fireworks can be done with social distancing. Regardless if the parade is canceled or not, it would be something for the residents to enjoy and we’ve already had it budgeted for. I think a lot of people can possibly enjoy them from even their home, cars,” Council Member Dan Collison said.
The council agreed to hold off canceling any events, such as the June street dance, the June mayor’s luncheon and the July fireworks, and will revisit the issue at its May 19 council meeting.
Johnson agreed with Collison.
“I would have to commend the county and the city more so. We’ve had six cases of this pandemic and not one of them in the city of Isanti that I’m aware of. So kudos to the residents in Isanti for using common sense and social distancing,” Johnson said. “And I think when it comes to these fireworks, I think it would give our community something to enjoy. They can be in their cars, they can be in their homes. They can practice that social distancing.”
Council Member Steve Lundeen said the fireworks should continue as planned.
“I personally don’t think we should cancel anything until the last minute. I don’t think there’s any judge in the world that would side with any business or anything that we would get entangled with or do business with if we canceled it at the last minute and say OK, you got to pay for this,” Lundeen said. “With what’s going on right now, I don’t think there’s a judge in the world that would say, hey, you got to pay it. We got to give people hope, we have to give them something to look forward too, after all of us being shut in and locked in. It’s got to get addressed sooner or later. I hope this thing starts going away sooner than later. I don’t think we should shut anything (down). I think the fireworks, for one, can definitely be done at social distancing.”
Council Member Paul Bergley remained hopeful the parade would continue as scheduled.
“Well, I think we should go back to the chamber and encourage them to have the parade. I think that we should let them know we’re behind them 100 percent and that we just hate to see ... What is the date today — May 5 — we’re more than two months out. We’re going to cancel two months out,” Bergley said. “If the governor lifts the order, then how do you undo all that. I think they should wait to the last minute, just like we should wait to the last minute. I think we should go to the fire district and say we’re totally behind you having the rodeo.”
“It’s a great parade. I would hate for our residents to miss out on it,” Johnson said.
Collison said if social distancing parameters are still required by the time of the parade, it’s the city’s responsibility to control social distancing if the city decides to hold the parade.
City Administrator Josi Wood agreed with Collison and said for that reason, many cities have canceled their summer parades.
“It is up to the organizer to maintain social distancing if that is still in place. So for that reason, many cities, St. Francis, North Branch, Princeton, East Bethel, Coon Rapids, and more and more cities are canceling their events,” Wood said. “Some of them have just canceled June. Many I have just listed have canceled because they have July events and it’s because the liability falls upon the organizer to have that be maintained.”
Lundeen said the residents want the activities to go on as planned, and everyone has the right to decide if they wish to attend.
“I’ve talked to a lot of the residents and I’ve asked them about this, if they feel we should cancel things. I’m lucky I didn’t get hit in the head. They were livid. Absolutely not, not unless we positively, absolutely have to. They do not want it stopped. And that’s not me that’s saying this, that’s the residents,” Lundeen said. “And I’ve talked to other people in other communities, they said the same thing. And I agree with you, Dan (Collison). I totally respect what you’re saying, I totally understand where you’re coming from, but I think there’s a lot of skewed numbers, and I think there’s a lot of (misleading) information from the news media and the CDC. ... I agree with you, Dan. I think we have to look at that in the long run, but I think we need at least hold off until, if nothing else, until the next council meeting to see what the governor does and if he’s lifting all these things, then we move to the next phase. And we have to play this all by ear.”
Senior graduation parade
Johnson said he was approached by Cambridge-Isanti Schools about doing a senior graduation parade beginning in the city of Cambridge and going through the city of Isanti on Friday, June 5.
He said the parade lineup would begin at 2 p.m., with the parade at 3 p.m. He said the district would plan on wrapping up the parade by 5:30 p.m. in order to start a virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m.
“The way I’m looking at it, is anything that we can do, small large, minute or what have you, I’m on board with these seniors,” Johnson said.
The parade will follow a route similar to the Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade, entering the city on Third Avenue and proceeding through the city and ending on Richard Avenue. The Isanti Police Department will assist with road closings and Public Works will assist with clean up along the parade route after the event. Spectators along the parade route will have to following social distancing guidelines.
Following discussion, the council approved a special event permit for Cambridge-Isanti Schools to hold a senior graduation parade.
Honoring former city administrator Don Lorsung
Former City Administrator Don Lorsung was honored in recognition of his retirement from the city.
Lorsung served as Isanti’s city administrator for over 13 years before recently retiring from full-time city work. Lorsung has over 35 years in local government service. During his time in Isanti, besides serving as city administrator, he served as city clerk and interim treasurer and also worked on special projects.
“Don, this is obviously a little different than what we’d like. But I just want you to know you’ll be very missed,” Collison said. “I’m glad that you’re still within the community. I really commended you on your years of service and all the good things you’ve done for the city of Isanti. I really appreciate it. Thank you, Don. Enjoy your retirement.”
Lundeen also thanked Lorsung for his service.
“Don, I appreciate everything you’ve done and all the great work you’ve done for the city. And I wish you the best of luck on your new endeavors,” Lundeen said. “Thank you, Don, for all your years of service, your dedication and your hard work.”
