The city of Isanti took action to scale back its plans for a splash pad to be built at Bluebird Park as part of a long, and at times contentious, city council meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 7.
That meeting started at 7 p.m., and shortly after 10 p.m. City Administrator Josi Wood noted that, per city code, meetings had a 10 p.m. deadline, and asked for a motion to continue the meeting on another date.
Instead council continued working on the splash pad, then other council items, for another 15 minutes.
Plans for the splash pad were originally announced in March of last year at the State of the City address, when then-Mayor Jeff Johnson said, “We’ve planned and budgeted for it, so we won’t raise our tax rate for it.”
But Johnson lost his bid for reelection in November, and a new council wanted to scale back the project so that it cost less.
Parks, Recreation and Events Coordinator Jordan Clementson presented three options for the project with a cost breakdown of all three. Option 1 was for a splash pad that covered 2,100 square feet, while options 2 and 3 were for 3,500 square feet. The difference between those last two options was a rubber non-slip coating that was included in Option 2 and excluded in Option 3.
“We were quoted around $12 a square foot, but a different vendor said it would be $18.50 a square foot [for the non-stick coating],” Clementson said. “I left that in Option 2 at a cost of $64,750. The life span is 10-15 years.”
Council member Dan Collison expressed concern about city liability if the coating was removed.
“Once a kid slips and hits his head, attorneys will get involved,” he said. “If that happens just one time in 10 years, what will that cost the city? A lot more than the $200,000 we save on the non-slip coating.”
Council member Luke Merrill, who has expressed opposition to the splash pad at any cost, also was concerned about liability.
Clementson noted that, after observing several splash pads in nearby cities, none of those had the non-slip coating.
Clementson presented restroom options that included a six-stall plumbed facility at Bluebird Park that would cost $207,055. Currently the park has port-a-potties available.
Clementson also replaced a top-of-the-line spray controller that cost $7,000 with a basic controller that was half the cost.
“That’s the first item that is expected to have a failure, but it will last 10-15 years,” he said. “It’s not a significant savings, but over 50 years you will probably need to replace it several times, and that could be significant.”
As the debate continued, Isanti Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim said: “The sooner we know we are moving forward for sure, the sooner we can start fundraising from other grant sources. We can’t do that until we are 100% sure.”
Lundeen made a motion to accept Option 3, adding, “We need to make a decision and move forward, and then we can nail down the details and determine how it would affect our insurance.”
The discussion instead continued on a wide range of peripherals surrounding the project, including the cost of producing water for the project as well as its effects on other capital projects.
As the conversation dragged on, Lundeen asked Merrill if he knew what time it was, adding, “I have to get up at 3 o’clock.”
“We’re on city council – it’s not how fast we can get out of here, it’s making the best decisions for our residents,” Merrill responded. “I’m sick and tired of you guys asking what time it is.”
Lundeen responded: “This is probably the fifth or sixth time you’ve asked about this. … We’ve discussed that, and we’ve discussed that, and we’ve discussed that. And you haven’t been at all the meetings where we’ve discussed these things.”
Eventually the motion for Option 3 passed 4-1, with Merrill opposed.
