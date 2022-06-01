A number of interesting races for public offices will take place in Isanti and Chisago counties this year, based on the list of candidates who placed their hat into the ring during the Candidate Filing Period, which ended Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m.
For example, the redistricting of Isanti County forced all five county commissioners to run for re-election to retain seats on the board. Current Commissioner Susan Morris will face the most challengers in her quest to represent District 5; Michelle Block, Clark Johnson and Kristi LaRowe all will challenge Morris.
Another commissioner, Terry Turnquist, will compete against Steve Westerberg for the seat representing District 3, while Mike Warring is unopposed in District 4.
Two current commissioners, Dave Oslund and Greg Anderson, have chosen not to run for office.
The competition for the District 1 seat will be between Gary Lantz and Joe Morley, while District 2 will see Bill Berg face off against Todd Moos.
Because Morris is one of four candidates for the District 2 office, she will take part in a primary ballot that will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 9. A primary is required when the number of candidates is more than double the number of people to be elected.
The other four Isanti County commissioner seats will go directly to the general election vote, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Chisago County also has been redistricted, and the result is a competition between two incumbents for one county commissioner seat as Rick Greene will face off against Chris DuBose to represent District 2. Greene previously represented the "old" District 2 while DuBose previously represented District 3.
Three candidates will be on the primary ballot for the "new" District 1, which will represent North Branch, in Richard Cedergren, Tim MacMillan and Jim Swenson. Three candidates also will look to fill the District 5 seat that opened with the death of Mike Robinson; the three candidates are Dan Dahlberg, Cindy Erickson and John Sutcliffe.
Marlys Dunne is unopposed in her candidacy for District 3, as is Ben Montzka in District 4.
In local mayoral races, Jim Godfrey is unopposed in his effort to return as mayor of Cambridge, but Isanti mayor Jeff Johnson will be challenged for that position by current Isanti City Council member James “Jimmy” Gordon.
As for city council races, five candidates filed to fill two spots on the Cambridge City Council, including incumbent Bob Shogren. The other four candidates who will compete in the primary are Aaron Berg, Brandon Harapat, Joe Morin and Amanda Wisner.
Incumbent Isanti City Council member Dan Collison will compete with Daniel Hinnenkamp and Luke Merrill for two seats on that council; since there is less than double the number candidates as there are available seats, that contest will bypass the primaries and go directly to the general election.
Another race that will go to a primary is for Isanti County Sheriff, with Michael Longbehn, Lisa Lovering and Wayne Seiberlich all competing for that position.
At the state level, incumbent State Representative Brian Johnson, a Republican, will face two Democratic-Farmer-Labor challengers, Erik Johnson and Barbara J. Kruschel, in the race for the seat representing District 28A.
And incumbent Kurt Daudt, a Republican, will face a challenge from fellow Republican Rachel Davis and DFL candidate Brad Brown for the seat representing 27B.
