Last week the North 65 Chamber of Commerce gave residents of Isanti County a chance to listen to a number of candidates running for public office this fall.
The event, called the 2022 Candidate Forums, was held on two separate nights in the auditorium of Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Cambridge campus.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, residents got a chance to hear from the candidates running for Isanti mayor, Isanti City Council and Isanti County commissioner in four of the five districts (Mike Warring is running unopposed in District 4).
Two nights later the speakers were the candidates for Cambridge City Council, Isanti County sheriff and Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education. Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey is running unopposed and did not speak.
The format was a discussion, not a debate, in that candidates answered the same questions instead of addressing one another in a back-and-forth discussion.
The discussion was collegial at times: One example came when Isanti mayoral candidate Jimmy Gordon proposed a stoplight at Highway 5 next to Kwik Trip; his opponent, current Mayor Jeff Johnson, replied: “I actually just leaned in and said, ‘Amen’ to him about that one. That’s a good one.”
But each of the candidates in that race — and in all of the races — eventually were able to differentiate themselves despite often having only a minute, and sometimes less, to answer a question.
On Tuesday, one of the more pointed moments came when the Isanti County commissioner candidates from District 5 were asked if the county levy was too high, and if so, could the levy be lowered by reducing staff.
Current Commissioner Susan Morris cited the County Comparison Tool on the state auditor’s website to cite that Isanti County has the 19th-lowest county tax rate in Minnesota.
Her opponent, Kristi LaRowe, said she has read Isanti County is ranked in the top 18% in taxes – “You can disagree with me, Susan, that’s OK,” she said.
On Thursday, an interesting exchange came during the sheriff’s discussion when both were asked if there were policies or “red tape” that needed to be changed or eliminated.
Current Deputy Sheriff Lisa Lovering discussed the problems the county has in hiring new deputies.
“We have a lot of rules we have to follow as a governmental agency,” she said. “People are offering bonuses to hire, and we can’t do that as a governmental agency. We can’t use tax dollars to bring people through the doors. …
“We need to find a way, as an agency, to get more cops through the door.”
Her opponent, Wayne Seiberlich, said changing the policy on pursuits in the county is a problem.
“Right now we do not pursue unless it is a felony-level assault or a homicide,” he said. “Statistically, you will have more crashes responding to routine calls than pursuits. …
“In May we had a pursuit that started in Pine County where the individual got into a vehicle and fled. On the interstate, they could have gone north to Duluth, east to Wisconsin or south to the metro area. They came to Isanti County. It turned my stomach when they asked for assistance, and our sergeant said no.
“I work with informants who say all the time that Isanti County is a joke because they know they can do what they want in this county and we’re not doing enough about it.”
One of the most explosive questions was one of the last questions asked Thursday, when candidates for the Cambridge-Isanti School Board were asked if they planned to limit the teaching of slavery, racism and sexuality.
More than one candidate responded with the phrase, “That’s a loaded question.”
But candidate Kevin Gross received a spontaneous round of applause when he said, “We need to be careful what is taught to our kids, and that they are taught the truth. And the things that need to be left to taught at home be taught at home.”
To view both candidate forums, go to the North 65 Chamber of Commerce’s page for the forum, which is at https://business.north65chamber.com/events/details/2022-candidate-forum-2808
