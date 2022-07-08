On July 1, an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was involved in an off-duty bite incident that injured a 13-year-old boy.
At 9:57 p.m. the Isanti police responded to an animal complaint of a dog bite at 908 Isanti Parkway Northwest at 9:57 p.m.
Paramedics treated the boy for a bite to the hand at the scene before the boy received additional medical attention at Cambridge Medical Center.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the incident involved the office’s new K-9 deputy, a Belgian Malinois named Bubba.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on July 6.
“Our thoughts are with the victim that was injured, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Anoka County has been and will continue to work closely with the victim and the family involved in this matter,” the ACSO said.
“We certainly understand the concerns that members of the community have and will continue to thoroughly analyze the series of events which occurred in order to make corrections and improvements,” the ACSO said. “The investigation is being handled by the Isanti Police Department, as this occurred in their jurisdiction. Additionally, there will also be an administrative investigation conducted by our office.”
The ACSO statement also included details of K-9 training, moving forward
“As a part of our administrative investigation, we will be reviewing our K-9 program policies, training, and practices to make sure it is operating at its best and fulfilling our commitments to the community. As a part of our review, we’re also working with the K-9 training provider to review and assess this incident,” ACSO said.
IPD announced in a statement on Wednesday July 7, that their investigation determined the K-9 was a “potentially dangerous dog.” per Minnesota State Statute 347.50, Subd. 3.(1)
when unprovoked, inflicts bites on a human or domestic animal on public or private property
IPD also mentioned a letter was sent to both parties.
“A letter advising of the potentially dangerous dog declaration was sent to the occupant of the residence as well as a copy to the owner of the dog,” IPD said. “This Statute requires that the dog have a microchip implanted, and is up to date on the dog’s rabies vaccination, which must be provided to the Police Department.”
No other information has been provided at this time.
