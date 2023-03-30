The Isanti County Board of Commissioners received four separate draft resolutions for the Second Amendment Proclamation during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, March 28.
The board tabled the resolution for a Second Amendment Proclamation at their March 21 county board meeting, with the intent to have more adjustments made to the draft.
Chad Struss, Interim County Administrator, brought the original draft, Resolution No. 3, back to the board but added “whereas” clauses mentioning House File 396 and Senate File 1723 specifically. This resolution would declare Isanti County as a Dedicated Second Amendment County.
Three other resolutions were also presented to the board. County Attorney Jeff Edblad and Struss recommended resolutions one and two to the board.
Resolution No. 1 specifically opposes HF396 and SF1723 based on the district sheriffs’ concerns with those bills.
Resolution No. 2 states the county will uphold all constitutional rights.
Resolution No. 4 also declares Isanti County as a Dedicated Second Amendment County, but simplifies some of the language. This resolution draft mirrors the language Chisago County used in its 2020 resolution regarding the same issue.
After considering the four drafts presented, Commissioner Bill Berg expressed his opinion and suggested Resolution No. 1 or 2.
“How can we make a statement? How can we extend support to those in Isanti County who are — in reality — against HF396, yet those who are not so concerned for it?” Berg said. “I think the best way to do that is by making a statement that we are opposed to that, but a statement that doesn’t put us into potentially legal ramifications.”
Chair Mike Warring agreed on both points Berg made.
“I would either go with one or two, I think, because that would keep us, the county, from being litigated and still making a statement that we are opposed to these changes,” Warring said.
Commissioner Alan Duff disagreed with the suggestions made by Edblad and Struss, and recommended Resolution No. 3.
“I still like three. I’ve spoken with quite a few attorneys and commissioners, county coordinators, county administrators, and not one of them have had a lawsuit against them. Several of them were actually looking to strengthen their language,” Duff said.
“I just feel like option three gives us the most strongest stance on something I think is very important for our constituents, and also has the support of our sheriff.”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg agreed with Duff.
After comments were made from the commissioners, Struss mentioned there is a fifth option: To take no action and to not pass a resolution.
Edblad commented on resolution three when Berg asked if it would cause any concerns.
“I’ve raised questions for — this will be the third week in a row now that I’ve raised questions — about the language in number three,” he said. “It’s placebo language, it’s ‘feel good, pat yourself on the back, look what we did’ language.
“It could mislead the public into thinking that if I think it’s unconstitutional, it’s unconstitutional. So I don’t think you’re being upfront with the citizens when you use language like that.”
All four resolutions will be brought to the Tuesday, April 4 county board meeting.
