Isanti has taken two more steps in keeping plans for the new municipal liquor store moving forward.
During the Isanti City Council meeting March 16, the council approved the site plan for the new municipal liquor store to be located at 10 Sixth Ave. SE, to the east of O’Reilly Auto Parts. During a special meeting on March 19, the council approved the plans and ordering the advertisement for bids for the new municipal liquor store.
The new liquor store will be 12,710 square feet, with 7,200 square feet of retail space and 4,700 square feet of rail cooler, beer cave, back-storage and delivery space. The remaining space will be dedicated to mechanical, restrooms, office and break room space.
Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained the building will be accompanied by a parking lot with 26 regular sized parking stalls, six drive-up stalls, 12 trailer parking stalls, a dumpster enclosure and a loading dock for deliveries. Widseth Smith Nolting, based out of Baxter, is the architect on the project.
The city will open construction bids on the project on April 9. Construction is expected to begin in late April and wrap up in early November. The council is hoping to have the new liquor store open by Thanksgiving.
Main Street Reconstruction
City Engineer Jason Cook presented the preliminary engineering report for the proposed reconstruction project along a portion of Main Street and proposed stormwater improvement project along a portion of Whiskey Road.
The city is proposing infrastructure improvements along Main Street West from Whiskey Road (County Road 23) to Fourth Avenue Northwest. The proposed improvements include street reclamation, sidewalk reconstruction and the replacement of curb and gutter. The project also proposes stormwater improvements along Whiskey Road from Main Street to North Brookview Lane Southwest.
The council approved three separate resolutions relating to these projects:
• The council approved a resolution receiving the feasibility report and calling for a hearing on the Main Street reconstruction project. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on April 20 at Isanti City Hall. An informal public open house will also held regarding the project from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on March 25, also at Isanti City Hall.
• The council approved a resolution authorizing the preparation of plans on the Main Street reconstruction project. Bolton & Menk is the engineer for this improvement and will prepare plans and specifications for the making of such improvement at an hourly, not to exceed fee of $69,100. These fees are included in the total cost of the project.
• The council approved a resolution authorizing engineering services for the Whiskey Road stormwater improvements. This project is proposed to be added to the 2021 stormwater management project bid package to receive the most competitive bids. Bolton & Menk will complete the engineering services to complete the design, and construction services for these improvements for an hourly, not to exceed fee of $11,800.
Total project cost for the proposed Main Street improvements is $674,100. The proposed Whiskey Road stormwater improvements total $59,100, for a grand total of $733,200.
As far as funding the Main Street project goes, Cook explained municipal state-aid street funding allows an advance of up to five years of the city’s annual construction allotment of $207,817. After the 2021 allotment the city currently has an advance of $402,247 and would be eligible to request $636,837 in additional advanced funding. The portion of the project designated as temporary tax revenues can be requested in the future using municipal state-aid street funding when it becomes available. Cook said the city finance department would need to determine how requesting the advance will affect budgeting and bonding.
Cook explained 25% of the Main Street project costs will be also be paid through assessments to benefiting property owners. Approximately 29 parcels are being assessed on the project, with two of those parcels owned by the city of Isanti. He said the assessments total $164,185, with the average assessment being $5,661. The highest assessment is $11,548 being assessed to the city of Isanti with the lowest assessment being $3,721.
The $59,100 for the stormwater utility project will be 100% paid through the city’s stormwater utility fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.