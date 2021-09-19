Thunder Brothers Brewery will soon have a new home within the city of Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Sept. 7, the council approved a conditional use permit for Thunder Brothers Brewery to move to a new location located at 801 Hwy. 65 NE.
Thunder Brothers Brewery was formerly located on Enterprise Avenue in Isanti and is looking to bring all equipment and operations into the leased building to gain square footage and provide visability from Highway 65. The leased building that Thunder Brothers Brewery is moving into is owned by the CBD Joint and is located just north of County Road 5 in Isanti, on the west side of Highway 65.
Due to the brewery moving to a new location, a new liquor license application had to be filed within the city. The council approved the brewer off-sale and taproom on-sale Sunday liquor license. It was noted that the police department reviewed the application, and the applicant has not been cited for any state/local liquor law violations.
Thunder Brothers Brewery, owned by brothers Warren and Brett Thunstrom, is hoping to open in its new location in October.
Isanti Dental, commercial building
Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained site plans were submitted for a dental clinic and commercial tenant building at 401 Cherrywood St. NE.
Sellman said the site plan for Isanti Dental was discussed at the Isanti Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 17. Topics of discussion included moving the trash enclosure location, widening the drive aisle on the west side of the building from 18 to 20 feet, outdoor patio configuration, the drive-thru lane, one-way circulation and potential commercial tenants.
Sellman said it was explained that the drive-thru lane would need a separate conditional use permit application submitted to ensure the location, dimensions and vehicle stacking requirements are met.
Sellman said the conditions set by the planning commission have been incorporated into the site plan drawing included in the council packet. The dental clinic and commercial space will be 4,550 square feet.
Following discussion, the council approved the site plan review for the dental clinic and commercial tenant building.
2022 preliminary budget, levy
Finance Director Mike Betker explained the proposed preliminary 2022 property tax levy is just under $3.3 million and reflects an increase in the preliminary taxable market value for 2022 of 10.83%. The 2021 levy was set at $3 million.
The city will receive updated property tax values from Isanti County in December.
The proposed preliminary property tax rate is 58.48%, which is a decrease of 3.17% from 2021. The 15-year average tax rate from 2007 through 2021 is 67.08%.
Following discussion, the council approved setting the 2022 final budget and levy meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7; approved the 2022 preliminary budget for the city of Isanti at $4.3 million; and approved the proposed 2021 tax levy collectible in 2022 for the city of Isanti at just under $3.3 million.
As discussed in prior work sessions, other non-levy general fund revenue sources have been adjusted to reflect prior year trends, rates per the fee schedule and known agreements.
Betker said general fund expenditures have been adjusted based on prior year actual costs, current year expenditures through June, actual maintenance agreements and contracted costs. All wages include a 3% cost of living adjustment for 2022 and include the necessary step increases, where applicable. Dental insurance, worker’s compensation, property/liability/volunteer insurance and life/accidental death and dismemberment insurance have all been adjusted to reflect premiums paid in 2021 and any necessary inflationary factor was applied.
The proposed 2022 levy is as follows:
• General fund levy: $2.1 million.
• Capital maintenance levy, $451,900.
• Street construction levy, $295,000.
• Economic Development Authority levy, $98,038.
• Abatement levy, $13,763.
• Debt service levy, $273,150.
• 2014 tax abatement, $223,821.
• 2014 general obligation bond, $49,329.
