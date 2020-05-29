The schools in Isanti are looking for creative ways for students and their teachers to say goodbye to each other as the school year wraps up.
During the Isanti City Council meeting May 19, the council approved a special event request for Isanti Primary School and Isanti Intermediate School to hold a goodbye parade on the last day of the school year.
City Administrator Josi Wood explained each school will conduct a goodbye parade for teachers and staff for the students to drive by and wave goodbye to each other on the last day of school. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and is open to the public. It’s estimated that 80 staff members and 500 families will take part in the event.
Wood said police assistance is requested at the crosswalks at each school and at the exit of Isanti Primary School onto Heritage Boulevard to keep traffic exiting east.
Isanti Primary School Principal Shane Dordal said the district is hoping to provide this opportunity as a way for students and staff to wrap up the end of the school year together.
“As you know with COVID-19 distance learning, our way of educating students has drastically changed. And a lot of our day-to-day interactions definitely involved relationships, and that’s something that through distance learning we’re doing our best and we are hoping that this is an opportunity for our families and students to be able to say goodbye and we can wish them well over the summer, for a safe summer,” Dordal said. “And also it’s a big transition for some of our students from Isanti Primary to go to Isanti Intermediate, so this will be the last time that we’ll be seeing them for a while, and also for Isanti Intermediate students to go to the middle school. So again a great opportunity that we are hopeful that we provide this opportunity for families and our staff.”
Isanti Intermediate School Principal Mark Ziebarth said social distancing guidelines will be followed.
“We just wanted to bring some closure to the end of an unusual school year, and the purpose behind it is to just have an opportunity to follow social distance guidelines, to spread our staff out around our property and to wave at families as they pick up their grab-and-go meals and depart for the summer,” Ziebarth said.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson offered Dordal and Ziebarth well-wishes for the event.
“My daughter actually attends Principal Dordal’s school, and it’s going to be hard for her not to want to run up to him and hug him,” Johnson said. “But I wish you fellows luck on this, and I think it’s a great idea.”
Wood said the Art and Science Academy would like to do a end of the year goodbye parade as well, from 4-5 p.m. on June 4.
She said the school may not have known they needed to fill out a special event permit application for the event, but asked the council to approve a motion to allow them to have the parade. The council unanimously approved a motion to allow the Art and Science Academy to have a goodbye parade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.