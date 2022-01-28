In order to gain more resident feedback and input regarding the proposed North Branch veterans memorial, approximately 30 residents gathered for a community meeting on Jan. 18 .
While there have been multiple discussions at City Council meetings about the veterans memorial, more serious conversations began after the council tabled the approval of the memorial during the Sept. 14 council meeting.
The council has stated it’s unsure if Central Park is the best location for the memorial, as there are other attractions that keep the park busy, taking away from the significance of the memorial.
“Between the playground and the sports courts and the picnic areas and everything else, and then you have (Highway) 95 – I can’t imagine celebrating and recognizing my veterans – and Jake Brakes and everything going on 95 doesn’t say ‘veteran memorial, rest and relaxation and honor’ to me,” Council Member Amanda Darwin said.
The council decided to seek out more community feedback.
“I think the voices that we need to hear from are the veterans themselves,” Council Member Kathy Blomquist said.
Some of the organizations that the council wanted to include in the discussion are the North Branch Chamber of Commerce; the North Branch VFW and American Legion; the Park Trails and Open Spaces Commission; the Beautification Association; city council members; and city staff.
Following the tabling of the veterans memorial decision, North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry proposed a park utilization survey, which would include two questions specific to the memorial as well as how others use the parks in North Branch.
The community feedback meeting on Jan. 18 started with a powerful speech from a North Branch resident of 32 years, Syl Marking.
“Regardless of one’s politics, a strong military is absolutely necessary to protect our democracy. That has been demonstrated many times since the American Revolution, lasting from 1775 to 1783. Of course, the highest official death count from any war was the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865 when 498,332 died, almost half a million. But World War II made all the wars that required our military to fight overseas pale by comparison when 405,399 were killed, plus many thousands more wounded, some crippled for life,” Marking said.
Marking, who is 88, also mentioned if you are over 75 years old, you could remember that war.
“It was gut-wrenching and terrible, but it had one very positive result: It united our country like never before and never since,” Marking said.
Marking saluted and thanked those who have worked and proposed to build the veterans memorial.
“It will be a strong lasting reminder of the sacrifices all our area veterans who valiantly stood up for it with their lives – not only those who perished and were wounded but also who served,” Marking said.
Marking is a Korean service veteran and gave his thoughts and opinions at this meeting.
Some questions that were asked of those in attendance included: How did a memorial you visited make you feel and what about it made you feel that way? In that memorial were all branches honored? What key elements impressed you, such as lighting, water features? What is your vision for the memorial in North Branch? Lastly, the Veterans Memorial Committee is considering Central Park as the location; what qualities would you envision to align with your previous answers?
Some of the feedback that residents and veterans shared about memorials included history, healing, emotion, honor, pride, gratitude, relatable, and nothing else mattering when you are there.
“It’s something that’s internal; you have to feel it. It’s hard for somebody who hasn’t experienced the military,” veteran Russ Good said.
Residents considered including educational pieces to the memorial as well as water features, realistic features, memorial bricks, room for silence and recognition for all periods of time.
“After 30 years in the Air Force and it just hits me like a ton of bricks how much this town has sacrificed and how many we’ve given, so yeah, it has to include everybody. We have to honor all of them,” said Paul Johnson, a veteran and Reserve Officers Training Corps instructor.
Discussing the location of the memorial did strike some controversy, although Fry was only looking to see if all these questions would fit with the location at Central Park.
The pros that were listed included visibility and location; it’s front and center of town.
“I’m more interested in honoring the veterans from this town and making that as visible and central of a piece in this community,” Johnson said.
Some of the cons of the Central Park location that were agreed upon included too much noise, too small of a space, possible disrespect, and the Midsummer event bringing in too many people and leaving trash.
“It’s not checking all the boxes for me,” said Laura Scaramel, vice president of the Beautification Association.
With much discussion, Fry took many notes and mentioned there is a good chance future meetings will take place. Fry plans to bring the notes gathered at the community meeting to the next North Branch City Council meeting.
