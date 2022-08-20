It began as a dream, something a number of locals had talked about for several years.
But on Saturday, Aug. 6, that dream became a reality as the inaugural Bradford Days was a smashing success.
The event began with a Kids Day that started at 10 a.m. behind T&C Self Serve just off Highway 47, and ran until 2 p.m.
There was a fishing pond, minnow races, a bouncy house and dunk tank as well as tasty treats, and every child that visited received a backpack and a T-shirt as well as a meal.
There also were prizes, including girls bikes that were won by Harper from Cambridge, Avery from Princeton and Lacey from Bradford; and boys bikes that Lazarus from Ogilvie, Henrick from Isanti and Karter from Bradford took home.
There were firearm safety classes won by Leon from Isanti, Ryan from Zimmerman, Faith from Milaca and Evie from Isanti. Cooper from Harris won a lifetime hunting license, while Daniel from Ogilvie won a lifetime fishing license.
Among those who won fishing goods were Waylon, Preston and Reid of Zimmerman; Jacob of Cambridge; Easton of Zimmerman; Zach of Bradford, Rylan of Isanti; Chloe of Bradford; Brooklyn of Princeton; Georgie of Bethel; Tyran of Bradford; Kayla of Isanti; Kinley of Blaine; Ava of Bradford; Karter of Bradford; Wyatt of Osceola; Klayton of Isanti; Harper of Cambridge; Emma of Isanti; and Hadley of Isanti.
North Metro Concrete donated a mini bike that was won by Hayden from Isanti, while Levi from Bock won a Chromebook donated by Heat Mizer Glass.
Then there was a parade that kicked off around 3 p.m. Honored in that parade was Grand Marshall Jean Englund, who has lived on her family farm in that area for more than 62 years.
Englund attended school in Oxlip until eighth grade, then finished her high school years in Cambridge, graduating in 1952.
She then met the love of her life, Kenny Englund, through her brothers, Dennis, Duane and Cubby. Kenny was drafted into the Army in 1950, then spent two years before returning home to his family farm, which was located near the north end of Long Lake in Bradford Township.
Kenny and Jean were married on May 18, 1957. The couple bought a 200-acre farm in Bradford, where they raised their three children: Jimmy, Carol and Carrie.
The couple owned and operated Kenny Englund Trucking, raised cattle and pigs, and also grew crops and planted a large garden. Jean took care of many neighborhood kids with that garden and always had fresh baked goods when friends and neighbors stopped for coffee.
Kenny also spent 47 years on the Bradford Town Board before passing away in 2017, one day before the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. Jean continues to live at the family farm in Bradford and has a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nowadays Jean enjoys getting to know the neighbors and going to the Roadhouse to be around “friendly people,” as she puts it.
This inaugural event would not have taken place without the foresight, dedication and hard work of a number of local business owners who formed a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
The event’s board consists of: Jen and Bryan Hathaway, Pam Sikkink, Jake Olsen, Tanya Lexvold, Matt Dibb and Carrie Borchardt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.