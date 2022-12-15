This is the first year for Illuminate Isanti at Bluebird Park.
Sophie (left) and Levi Sayotovich waited patiently for the Illuminate Isanti holiday light experience on Saturday, Dec. 10.
From left, Isanti Mayor-elect Jimmy Gordon, council member Steve Lundeen, and current Mayor Jeff Johnson participated in a ribbon cutting for the city’s first Illuminate Isanti event.
Illuminate Isanti had quite the entrance for all those that attended the new holiday experience.
Shelby Howard chose a special treat to enjoy among the many options that were available at Illuminate Isanti.
Nora Albrecht roasted her complimentary s’more over a warm fire during the chilly holiday event.
Beth Grams (right) may have been mistaken as a Christmas ornament with her festive winter coat while she and Justin attended Illuminate Isanti.
Illuminate Isanti’s center Christmas tree included a 2022 light display, representing a historic year for the city.
A life-sized Lite-Brite was being filled by the current, youngest generation as others saw the giant toy as a “throwback” gift.
Ryan Tanner (left), Chelsey Tanner (middle) and Marisa DeMarre smiled for a photo in front of the 30-foot tree that sat right in the middle of all the holiday lights.
There was plenty for the kids to do at the holiday event, but posing as a bear was certainly a favorite.
Our Nikki Hallman presents a variety of photos from Illuminate Isanti at Bluebird Park in Isanti.
The photos were taken on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event includes a variety of sights as well as free popcorn and s'mores. There also will be food trucks from a variety of vendors.
Illuminate Isanti will be open from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 15-17, and from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Tickets are $12 general admission for ages 13 and older, $10 for military and seniors, $5 for youths ages 7-12, and free for children ages 6 and younger.
Bluebird Park is located at 201 Isanti Parkway in Isanti.
Click here to learn more about Illuminate Isanti.
