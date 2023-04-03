Illuminate Isanti will return for a second year after the Isanti City Council discussed funding for the event at its Tuesday, March 21, meeting.
Jordan Clementson, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events coordinator, presented a compete look at the event, which is a holiday lights experience held just before Christmas. He presented numbers from last year’s inaugural event as well as five-year plan based on experience gained from last year.
“This year we’re proposing two separate weekends in a row, and we’ll be open Thursday through Sunday,” Clementson said. “We’ll be open from 5-8 p.m. – this past year we were open until 9, but the attendance would drop off after 8 o’clock.”
Clementson said the proposed ticket prices would not change: The cost is $12 for ages 13 and older, $10 for seniors and military personnel, $5 for youth ages 7-12, and free for those ages 6 and younger.
Another lesson learned was a slight tweak in the layout, moving it slightly south to create more room for the sledding hill. Clementson also proposed a move in the ticketing software from Eventbrite to Sportsman Web.
“This software can do multiple things that can help city staff be more efficient with its time,” he said. “It will handle ticket sales, and it would also allow reservations for park shelters and the community center, and all the food vendors can register online.
“It would streamline the process.”
Clementson also presented a five-year plan with three budget options to pay for the next four years of Illuminate Isanti: A “pay-as-you-go” option, an option that would hope to build upon the first year with aggressive spending, and an option that would not expand on the spending from last year.
Last year’s event netted $47,556 – a number that Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim said far exceeded first-year expectations – but cost $149,855.60, with funds coming from a Special Revenue Fund.
“We’re here today with a five-year plan to show that we can ‘make it whole’ [and be self-sustaining] but also so that we can plan ahead,” Hillesheim said.
Council member George Hemen questioned why the projections for this year’s event showed a doubling in second-year revenue to $77,500.
“If we’re taking one day off and one hour less each day, why are we estimating a 40% increase in revenue?” Hemen asked.
Clementson responded, “Word of mouth is going to spread, and we’re going to target our advertising more towards the Cities to try and get more traffic north.
“Years two and three of an event are really critical to show growth. If we don’t show we’re trying to make it better, and people come back and see it’s not any different, then they won’t come back.”
Council member Luke Merrill said he has a grim outlook on the event.
“Everyone I talked to about Illuminate Isanti said they won’t be going back because it was too expensive,” he said. “They also were concerned that the city was paying for it – they thought it would be sponsored.”
But that was not the view of Council member Steve Lundeen.
“Go look at the first rodeo held in Isanti – it was held in the old bus garage parking lot,” he said. “Where is it at today compared to where it was? It grew, it grows every year, and it keeps growing. …
“I was out there [at Illuminate Isanti] for two days, and I never got one complaint – except that people expected to pay $12 and they got charged tax.”
Hillesheim agreed, adding: “After speaking to a number of event planners, this wasn’t a bust. This is how first-year events go. You’re not going to make all your money back in the first year. The plan was to take 5-7 years to make it work.”
The council was willing to offer ideas on sponsors and other elements, which Clementson was open to.
“Right now we’re trying to confirm that we’re doing the event, then set up details before going out and recruiting people to be part of the event,” he said.
Mayor Jimmy Gordon noted that, if the city were to spend more money, it would need to be a reasonable amount that might allow the event to become profitable more quickly.
“If we want to move forward with the approach where we limit the spending by the city, we would limit our spending to matching every dollar we get from businesses,” he said. “If we see more community involvement, I would be OK with that.”
The council opted for the third option, which set a finite payment of $48,000 from the city with the idea of asking the community to show its financial support for the event. The motion passed unanimously.
Illuminate Isanti is tentatively scheduled to take place Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 14-17.
Cleaning service rehired
Council discussed rehiring Bill’s Quality Cleaning for cleaning services of city buildings at its March 7 meeting but did not reach a decision.
The new contract was for weekly cleaning services, and council wanted to see if Bill’s would cut back to every other week for a lower price. City Administrator Josi Wood said city staff contacted Bill’s and that company declined to clean on a biweekly basis.
Gordon still wanted to reopen bidding for the service on a biweekly basis, but Wood advised against.
“In my time here, when we’ve opened the contract, we’ve only had Bill’s Quality Cleaning bid,” she said. “We tried to hire a custodian, and that didn’t go well. And when we went with Walz Cleaning, they wouldn’t always show up – and when they did show up, they didn’t always do a great job.
“We had to terminate that contract, and we asked Bill’s picked up the contract.”
Lundeen asked what the bid was on the contract, and Wood said there would be no increase.
“Cleaning materials are going up in cost like everything else, and there’s no increase,” Lundeen said. “And I’m sure his costs are going up. … To save $4,000 a year? It’s not worth tipping over the apple cart.”
The motion to rehire Bill’s was approved 4-1, with Gordon the lone nay vote.
