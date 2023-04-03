Illuminate Isanti.jpg
File photo

Illuminate Isanti will return for a second year after the Isanti City Council discussed funding for the event at its Tuesday, March 21, meeting.

Jordan Clementson, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events coordinator, presented a compete look at the event, which is a holiday lights experience held just before Christmas. He presented numbers from last year’s inaugural event as well as five-year plan based on experience gained from last year.

