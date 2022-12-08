Bluebird Park is prepared for the Illuminate Isanti event that starts Saturday Dec. 10. Over 20,000 lights have been used and a bright blue Christmas tree takes the center of the park. You can find Santa along with vendors, free s’mores and popcorn and much more at Illuminate Isanti.
Nikki Hallman
Here is a map of where everything is located at the Illuminate Isanti event held at Bluebird Park in Isanti.
For those looking for a holiday light display with Santa and lots of goodies, you won’t have to travel far.
Illuminate Isanti is the newest display of more than 20,000 lights with a 30-foot blue-lighted tree, all featured at Bluebird Park, 201 Isanti Parkway in Isanti.
The event starts on Saturday, Dec. 10, and runs each night through Sunday, Dec. 18.
“Most of all, we just want this to be an opportunity for people to experience the holidays in their hometown and in this part of the region,” said Stephanie Hillesheim, Isanti Community Development director.
This event will include a number of things to enjoy, including free s’mores and popcorn every night.
Many vendors will be featured throughout the week as well. Hitch n’ Sip Bar will provide alcoholic beverages, while other vendors such as KCM Eggrolls, Burrito King, Floyd’s Doughnuts, Sweet Home Cookie Co, Now That’s Waffles and more will offer treats.
“We wanted [this] to be an event where people stay a little while and enjoy themselves,” Hillesheim said.
A heated gingerbread-making station will be available so visitors can show off their decorating skills. There will also be photo opportunities along the way as well as fire pits to stay warm and places to cook s’mores.
Santa will be an extra-special part of Illuminate Isanti, as he will have nine decorated Christmas trees around him with nostalgic presents from previous decades such as giant Lite-Brites, Easy Bake Ovens and Cabbage Patch Dolls to capture some of the parents’ joy.
“There’s not a lot of lighting festivals in this part of the state. It’s about bringing the community together like the street dances,” Hillesheim said.
The entire event will be hosted by a different group of volunteers each night. Local Boy Scouts and Isanti Ambassadors will be collecting their own donations.
Free gifts will also be given during the event on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for the first 250 attendees.
An LED lighted candy cane sparkler will be offered on Monday; Tuesday will feature an Illuminate Isanti ornament; and a coffee mug will be given on Wednesday.
Illuminate Isanti’s hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Council had been setting aside funds to get the event going while figuring out a cost for tickets. The city compared the event to Sam’s Christmas Village, and what the cost is to travel to Bentlyville in Duluth, in order to get ticket pricing set for Illuminate Isanti.
General admission for those ages 13 and older is $12. Tickets for ages 7-12 will be $5 and those under 6 are free. Military and senior tickets are $10.
Free tickets were offered to kids at all elementary schools in the Cambridge-Isanti District, Cambridge Christian School, the Catholic School, Arts and Science Academy, as well as home-schooled students.
Cash tickets will not be available at the door, although a QR code will be on site to purchase online tickets. You can find tickets at Isanti City Hall, Isanti Liquor or online at www.CityOfIsanti.us.
Isanti Liquor is also offering $2 coupons with a qualifying purchase.
