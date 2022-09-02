Zachrison and her grandchildren find Isanti Parks medallion
At first, Kenadee Peterson did not want to take part in the hunt.
“I had a rough morning, and I didn’t want to go at all,” she admitted. “But then my brother Logan pushed me to go. He said, ‘You’re going to regret it if you don’t.’
“And Grandma said, ‘What if we find it this year?’”
In this case, “it” was the Find It In the Parks medallion that was hidden by the Isanti County Parks Department. Now in its sixth year, the hunt is for a medallion using clues offered once each day by the department.
The hunt has always been interesting to Bev Zachrison.
“Back in the 1980s, I took my kids and we went searching for the Cambridge medallion as part of the Swedish festival,” she said. “They read the clues every hour on the radio, and we almost found the medallion.”
Now Zachrison’s children are grown and have families of their own. So she hunts for the medallion with her grandchildren.
This year Kenadee was the lone one of three Peterson grandchildren who could go because her siblings, Taylor and Logan, could not take part. And Shyla Mathews – whose maiden name is Rowe – was able to hunt while her sisters, Sarah and Hannan, were unavailable.
“This year Taylor and Sarah had to work, so they were bummed out that they couldn’t go,” Zachrison said. “Logan was going to come on Wednesday, but that didn’t happen.”
The Zachrison Crew has come close to finding the medallion before.
“In 2018 at Wayside Prairie we were right there, sitting on the bench, when someone found it,” Zachrison said. “And in 2020 at Springvale someone found it 10 minutes or so before we got there.”
Kenadee said that only fueled the family’s desire to find the medallion this year.
“We always think we could have pushed ourselves a little harder, or come out a little earlier or hunted faster, we could have found it,” she said.
This year’s crew also included Shyla’s newborn son, Harvey, who is just 7 months old.
“The first clue was about ‘beginner’s luck,’ so we thought that might apply to Harvey,” Zachrison said. “The second clue was about having a lot of trees, so we felt that narrowed it down to Dalbo Park.”
So the Zachrison crew went to Dalbo and found the medallion about an hour into their search. But finding the medallion was not as easy as it sounds.
“We made a complete circle of the park,” Kenadee said. “Shyla felt it wasn’t at Dalbo, and I was starting to think she was right.
“But we came back to this area we hadn’t really investigated before. And we came at it from a different angle.”
There was another searcher in the same area, which added to the sense of urgency.
“Grandma told me to look at a duck house there, and I told her I already had,” Kenadee said. “But I came at it from another angle, and I saw something silver.”
That silver was the medallion, and it excited the entire group.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Kenadee said. “I grabbed it, and I was in shock. We’ve been looking for how many years? We were surprised and excited.”
Zachrison said the key to finding the medallion is not to expect instant success.
“You have to patient,” she said. “You can’t just go to a park, look for a few minutes, and leave. You have to look around very carefully, very thoroughly.”
The family won $1,000 in prizes from local businesses Hearswell, Cambridge Family Dental, Crawford Equipment, Affinity Plus, Tractor Supply, Federated Co-op, Mills Fleet Farm, Cub Foods, Walmart, Coborn’s and Isanti Rental.
But they did not take part in the search just to win prizes.
“I love to give the things to my grandchildren, so they will be getting the prizes,” Zachrison said. “Well, my husband [Marty] got a $200 pair of boots, which were really nice, but the grandkids are getting the cash and gift cards.”
Which prompted Kenadee to say, “You’re too nice, Grandma.”
For both of them, the prizes were secondary to the hunt.
“When I found the medallion, I didn’t even think about the prize,” Kenadee said. “I just was excited that we finally found it.”
Zachrison joked that finding a medallion is “something I can cross off my bucket list.”
But Kenadee, who is entering her junior year at Cambridge-Isanti, said she hopes she can join her grandmother, siblings, and cousins for next year’s search.
“It’s really fun to look for the medallion,” she said. “I like walking at the parks. And being with my grandma is a good memory that I’ll never forget.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.