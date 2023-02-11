Top readers at Chisago Christian School celebrated “I Love to Read” month. Back row, from left: Rowan Schoen, Solvieg Schoen, librarian Joanne Miller, Lydia Brink, and Faylinn Wirth. Front row, from left: Larkin Schoen, Lucy Lewis, Hudson Gunderson, Cora Kirvida and Henry Manske.
Students of Chisago Christian School proved that reading and learning can be lots of fun!
The elementary school’s “I Love to Read” month began January 9th with lots of excitement! Daily prizes were awarded to the first student who found a small cabin that was hidden throughout the school. For ten minutes each day, students were invited to “stop, drop, and read.” Each week a mystery reader read a selection from a well-known book over the loudspeaker.
Seventy-two kids received a bookmark for reading at least 200 minutes. Each week, the names of children who returned their reading logs were put into a drawing for one of over 77 books that were given away.
On Jan. 23, kids were treated to a “Reading Magic” show presented by local professional magician, Norm Barnhart. Several students were invited to help with the tricks, and all were amazed as Norm performed and shared that magic can be learned from books!
During the students’ library time, classic literature was read including Make Way for Ducklings and Corduroy, to Winnie the Pooh, Wrinkle in Time and Oliver Twist for the older kids. Each class heard the picture version of Heidi, by Johanna Spyri.
Students in K-4 through 5th grade read 66,075 minutes outside of class, surpassing the school goal of 60,000 minutes in just three weeks.
On Friday, Feb. 3 these eager readers were rewarded with a pajama day celebration where they watched the 1937 color version of Heidi, starring Shirley Temple while enjoying popcorn and pop.
Top Readers received various stuffed goats to remind them of the goat herding on the Swiss Alps in the Heidi story. Third grader Faylinn Wirth of Scandia was the top reader in the school by reading 3,848 minutes.
Second place went to third grader Rowan Schoen of Lindstrom, for reading 3825 minutes, while fifth grader Solvieg Schoen of Lindstrom was third, reading 3336 minutes. Lydia Brink was in fourth place reading 3230 minutes.
Top readers for each grade level were: Lucy Lewis, K4 preschool; Larkin Schoen, kindergarten; Hudson Gunderson, first grade; Cora Kirvida, second grade; Faylinn Wirth, third grade; Henry Manske, fourth grade; and Solvieg Schoen, 5th grade.
