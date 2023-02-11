Chisago Christian 0209.jpg

Top readers at Chisago Christian School celebrated “I Love to Read” month. Back row, from left: Rowan Schoen, Solvieg Schoen, librarian Joanne Miller, Lydia Brink, and Faylinn Wirth. Front row, from left: Larkin Schoen, Lucy Lewis, Hudson Gunderson, Cora Kirvida and Henry Manske.

 Submitted photo

Students of Chisago Christian School proved that reading and learning can be lots of fun!

The elementary school’s “I Love to Read” month began January 9th with lots of excitement! Daily prizes were awarded to the first student who found a small cabin that was hidden throughout the school. For ten minutes each day, students were invited to “stop, drop, and read.” Each week a mystery reader read a selection from a well-known book over the loudspeaker.

Load comments