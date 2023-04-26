The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued two statements regarding work on I-35 north of North Branch to the Pine County border ...
I-35 lane closures from North Branch to Harris changed
MnDOT is delaying the start of the lane closures for concrete repairs on I-35 between North Branch and Harris to April 30, due to weather.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 30 through May 12, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between Highway 95 and north of the Harris Exit/County Road 10. The lanes will temporarily reopen for weekend travel by noon Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, southbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane from north of the Harris/County Road 10 exit to Highway 95. The lanes will temporarily reopen for weekend travel at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 through 9 a.m. Monday, May 22. The work is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
I-35 work from Rush City to Pine County line
According to MnDOT, motorists will have single lane traffic on Interstate 35 at the Chisago/Pine County line for concrete road repairs.
Beginning at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between north of Rush City and the Chisago/Pine County line. This work will continue through the weekend. The work is expected to be complete by Saturday, May 13.
