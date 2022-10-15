Six members of the Cambridge High School Homecoming Court from 1974 attended this year's C-I ceremony. The six members of that 1974 court are Gregg Boster, Steve Erickson, Keith Johnson, Pamela (Pepin) Mix, Michael Norton and Deb (Thiry) Points.
Curt Olson, who lives in Cambridge, was the first-ever Cambridge High School Homecoming King, having earned that honor in 1957.
John Wagner
Curt Olson was the first homecoming king ever crowned at then-Cambridge High School back in 1957. But the crown he received wasn’t exactly fit for a king.
“My crown was made out of cardboard and covered with tin foil,” Olson said with a laugh. “I didn’t know the difference, though – I was the first one.”
Olson, who still lives in Cambridge, was one of the many former homecoming kings and queens who sat on the stage at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Wednesday, Oct. 2, as the latest queen, Mariah Martin, and king, Blake Viesselman, were announced.
“This brought back a lot of memories,” said Marilyn (Findell) Nold, a Cambridge native who was part of the court in 1954. “It was interesting to see how they introduced the candidates.
“We didn’t have as many candidates – we had five – and we didn’t have a king back then.”
Cambridge native Loren Christenson, who also was part of the 1954 court, said the males were called “escorts.”
“I happened to escort the queen, so I consider myself … privileged,” Christenson said, drawing laughs at not calling himself “king.”
The ceremony brought back memories for everyone on the stage.
“One thing I enjoyed was that, while I was all-conference in football, so was my grandson, Peter Christenson,” Loren Christenson said. “That was really precious to me.”
That reminded Nold that the girls sports during that era were very different.
“All of the girls sports were GAA: Girls Athletic Association,” she said. “It was a different world.”
Regardless of the eras, the alumni on stage said they enjoyed the stroll down memory lane.
“This was a great ceremony,” Olson said. “They all seem to be good guys and girls – and this was a terrific evening.”
