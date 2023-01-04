Even though Christmas Day has passed, there still is one more chance to celebrate the holiday season.
The Historic St. John’s Lutheran Church of Bradford will be hosting two “Old-Time” Christmas programs on Epiphany Sunday, which this year is set for Jan. 8.
The first service will be held at 2 p.m. and will be a German language service called Lesungen und Weihnachtslieder. The service will feature many favorite German Christmas carols.
The second service will be held at 4 p.m. and is an English language service called Candlelight Lessons and Carols.
All families are welcome to attend the services and an offering will be accepted to help cover expenses.
There will be scriptural readings foretelling the birth of Christ and well as singing of traditional Christmas carols. Each program will be followed by a sharing time featuring authentic German treats, hot cider and coffee.
Also known as “Three Kings’ Sunday,” Epiphany recognizes the arrival of the three kings from the East, who had traveled a long distance in their efforts to find and worship the Christ child.
The Historic St. John’s Lutheran Church of Bradford, which opened its doors in 1882, is a one-room church listed on the National Register of Historic Places and maintained by the Friends of Historic St. John’s. The church is located at 900 County Road 5 NW, just east of Isanti.
“The uniqueness of this event is that the church is on the National Historic Register,” said Marilyn Cuellar. “Where else can you experience this country church feeling, where we light up the stove in the morning to take the chill out of the air?
“They install kerosene lamps and light those. The pump organ, which has been restored over the years, puts out a good sound and stays in tune.”
The church features a restored pump organ, gas-light chandeliers, kerosene wall lamps and a real Christmas tree donated by Wolcyn’s Tree Farm and Nursery. For the first time, the tree will be lit with electric candles, but the programs will still feature a candle lighting with the audience during “Silent Night.” The church is heated by a wooden stove, and there is parking available next to the church and across the street.
Marilyn Cuellar will play the pump organ during the services while her husband, Rande, will play the accordion.
“These services are important because we need to keep history alive in Isanti County,” said Cuellar, who serves on the Friends of Historic St. John’s. “These services are meant to allow people in the community to feel what an old-fashioned Christmas service was like; it’s like putting a red bow on the ending of the Christmas season. It’s the last chance to hear the Christmas message and sing Christmas carols.”
Members of the board of Historic St. John’s are responsible for organizing this event and the Oktoberfest as well as helping maintain the old church.
Cuellar said Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring gets a real Christmas tree donated by Wolcyn’s Tree Farm and Nursery and the group decorates the tree and the church on the Saturday before the services.
“A huge part of this service is tradition,” Cuellar said. “The ambiance is just so unique and beautiful. It’s worth participating in, and the church is really a jewel within the community.”
