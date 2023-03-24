Lin Strong admits she is excited about the merger of the North Chisago Historical Society and the Chisago County Historical Society.
And she wants to calm the fears of folks who worry that the union of the two societies means the NCHS, which is housed in Rush City, will close.
“Several people asked me, ‘What’s going to happen to our museum in Rush City?’” Strong said. “I told them it will remain open. It would be disrespectful to have us merge, and then close their building. Period.”
Strong, who serves as director of the CCHS, actually appreciates the passionate response she has experienced when word of the unification began to take root last December.
“There was a woman who had done a lot of work on the [genealogy] of every family in the Rush City area,” she said. “She had some very specific concerns, so I wrote her a letter to explain everything that was happening.
“Then I asked her if she’d like to write a story for our [Chisago County] journals about a specific family or business in that area – and she was thrilled. We want to have people involved.”
For more than 20 years the North Chisago Historical Society has supported a museum in Rush City, providing displays, research materials, monthly programs, and fundraising events. Deb Dahlberg, the president of the NCHS, said keeping the organization alive was becoming more demanding.
“It has become increasingly difficult in the past few years to find volunteers to create displays, to have the museum open for visitors, to find new board members, to maintain our collection, and to raise the necessary funds to keep our museum open,” she said. “Our museum building is small, which has forced us to rent two storage units, adding additional expense to our skinny budget.
“Our size hindered us from qualifying for many grants that we have applied for. As our museum is a destination, it’s off the beaten path; and the reality is that we have fewer than a dozen visitors each month.”
Strong said that particular storage problem began the process that led to the unification.
“I noticed in one of their journals that they were paying storage fees for their collection, and they could no longer afford it,” she said. “We have a pole building on the fairgrounds in Rush City, so I contacted them and told them not to pay storage fees – we have an almost empty loft area in our building at the fairgrounds.
“We realized there’s no reason that we can’t work together. I know that may be a feeling that’s bizarre to some people, but that’s how I feel about it. We only have so many volunteers, and only so much we can do on our own. Why don’t we work together?”
So the North Chisago Historical Society, which is located at 350 S. Eliot Ave. in Rush City, will join forces with the Chisago County Historical Society, whose headquarters is at 12795 Lake Blvd. in Lindstrom. The CCHS also operates a small museum in Almelund that includes a two-room brick schoolhouse and a Swedish log farm.
“As the president of the North Chisago Historical Society, I feel blessed and relieved about this positive partnership with the Chisago County Historical Society in Lindstrom,” Dahlberg said. “Joining together enhances our staff, membership and volunteers, artifacts and collections, resources, equipment, space, and the ability to successfully apply for and receive grants to support the history of the entire county.”
At the moment the CCHS is getting the NCHS ready for “accessioning” – the word museums use when they are inventorying new items being added to their museum.
“We give each item a number, place the number on the item in some way, photograph it, and then catalogue it,” Strong said to describe the process. “That way we know what is there, who donated it, and what we can do with it.”
The plan is to have the NCHS open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in May and continuing through the summer months before closing for the season in September.
“We are going to have new exhibits there this summer,” Strong said. “We also hope to have some other programming there, and we will have a presence at their car show and at the county fair.”
Those words are music to Dahlberg’s ears.
“We didn’t say goodbye to the Rush City museum; we gave it new life through this partnership,” she said. “NCHS Treasurer Nancy Schroeder, NCHS Secretary Lee Olson, and I were invited to joined the CCHS board. It has been a great experience, and we’re looking forward to sharing even more of Chisago County’s history with all the related communities.”
And hearing those words pleased Strong.
“We want people to be excited about the history of Chisago County,” she said. “I was not born in this county, but I still find these things interesting, even though I am not originally from around here.
“Recently we had four teenage boys come here, and they found the yearbook photos of their parents. You never heard so much laughter! But that’s why we like to have people come here: We hope it will spark an interest in history in general and Chisago County specifically.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.