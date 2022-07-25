Plans are underway for the reconstruction and improvements of Highway 95 between Fern Street and Fillmore Street in Cambridge.
“Over the next two years, we’ll finalize the highway widening concept, complete the environmental process, and deliver construction plans,” said Russell Fellbaum, project development manager from MnDOT.
The reconstruction will expand and reconstruct the four-lane segment from Fillmore Street to Birch Street, including sidewalks and adjacent entrances. This construction is expected to increase capacity, improve traffic flow through Cambridge, improve motorist and pedestrian safety, and update the city’s utility and storm drainage.
Fellbaum said MnDOT is making sure to consider the needs of pedestrians.
“The design firm has taken traffic and pedestrian counts to make sure the new four-lane expansion is extended to the correct location and pedestrian needs are accommodated,” he said. “This process should be completed this year.”
Other pieces of the project include replacing the underground storm sewer and utilities, which will solve any drainage issues that the city may be experiencing.
“The current system is undersized and the new pipes will be larger, but the exact size difference between the existing pipes and the new pipes is not known at this time,” Fellbaum said. “With the added lanes, there will be an increase in the amount of rain water and runoff that will have to flow through the new storm sewer pipes.
“During the design process, the rain and runoff amounts will be calculated for the new highway, and the new pipes will be sized according to those calculations. It is our goal with this project to solve any drainage issues on Highway 95.”
There will be upgraded signal systems and overhead streetlights. Fiber optic cable will be installed, as well as a traffic camera at the intersection of Highway 95 and Main St.
One of the biggest reconstructions will be the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crossing, including the relocation of the train switch tracks to eliminate long closures for travelers at the crossing.
“The coordination with the railroad to relocate the rail switch and reconstruct the crossing will also add an element that is not part of most standard highway construction projects,” Fellbaum said.
The next steps for the project, once the layout process is complete, includes the final plan design work, something Fellbaum said will take several years. Different fo
Funding for this project will come from federal and state funds, along with participation by the city of Cambridge and Isanti County.
“The city of Cambridge and Isanti County will be involved with the project plan development and the construction,” Fellbaum said.
Fellbaum said the project will require a great magnitude of coordination throughout both the design and construction of the entire project.
“We will be working rms of public outreach will take place during both the layout and plan design.closely with the city and county, along with communicating with other local stakeholders throughout the process, to try and create the best final product for everyone,” he said.
