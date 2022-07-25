Highway95Map.jpg

Map with outline of the Highway 95 reconstruction project provided by MnDOT.

 Submiited map

Plans are underway for the reconstruction and improvements of Highway 95 between Fern Street and Fillmore Street in Cambridge.

“Over the next two years, we’ll finalize the highway widening concept, complete the environmental process, and deliver construction plans,” said Russell Fellbaum, project development manager from MnDOT.

