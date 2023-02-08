Isanti City Council selected George Heman to fill the council seat vacated when James “Jimmy” Gordon was elected mayor last November.
Heman’s selection was one of the first items of business as part of a laborious, and at times contentious, city council meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Heman was one of seven Isanti residents who submitted an application for the position by the Jan. 27 deadline, joining Jason Gehrman, Travis Linder, Dan Hinnenkamp, Lori Dusan, Jeff Holmgren and Derick Johnson. Linder withdrew his application prior to the Feb. 7 meeting.
Each of the candidates was asked a series of 11 questions by Gordon, followed by an opportunity for the three sitting city council members to ask additional questions.
Following that question-and-answer session, two top candidates emerged in Heman and Hinnenkamp. Gordon threw his support behind Heman.
“I think we had a lot of great candidates, and I think it’s going to be a tough decision,” Gordon said. “But I’m going to go out on a limb and endorse the candidate I would like to see, and that’s George Heman. He’s been around a long time, and when we had the annexation situation, he represented that side of town well.”
But council members Steve Lundeen and Dan Collison both voiced support for Hinnenkamp, and both said the basis for their support was that Hinnenkamp was a candidate for one of the two open council seats in last November's midterm election.
“I feel Mr. Hinnenkamp – who applied and did run for office – is the fairest person for this office,” Lundeen said. “He showed interest and ran for this office. … He stepped up in November and ran for this office.”
Collison said he felt the same way, adding, “His interest, and the votes he got, shows me some people in this community wanted him to represent them.”
Merrill did not endorse a candidate, but his support for Heman became evident when the four council members voted, and the votes were split 2-2 between Heman and Hinnenkamp.
In the case of a tie, Isanti statute indicates that the mayor has the power to make the appointment, and Gordon appointed Heman.
Merrill then motioned to appoint Heman to the council, and Lundeen seconded the motion – under protest.
“You have a person [Gordon as mayor] putting a second vote in, and I don’t feel that’s right,” Lundeen said. “Understand that I’m not in favor of that – I don’t agree with that.”
The motion carried, but with a little more controversy. When it came to vote, Merrill and Gordon audibly voted for Heman, while Collison audibly voted against. When pressed, Lundeen said, “I seconded the motion,” so his vote was cast as an “aye” to carry the motion 3-1.
Heman immediately was sworn into office and then took part in the rest of the meeting, which took roughly three and a half hours.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.