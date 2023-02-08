Heman Isanti 0216.jpg
Buy Now

George Heman, left, takes the oath of office to join the Isanti City Council in a ceremony held Tuesday, Feb. 7. Administering the oath is City Clerk Jaden Strand.

 John Wagner

Isanti City Council selected George Heman to fill the council seat vacated when James “Jimmy” Gordon was elected mayor last November.

Heman’s selection was one of the first items of business as part of a laborious, and at times contentious, city council meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Load comments