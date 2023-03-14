After disagreement over Planning Commission interviews, the Feb. 28 North Branch City Council meeting spiraled into a fiery discussion about appointing applicants.
The city received two applications for the three open Planning Commission seats, with Sarah Bishop and Lorraine Moeller applying.
“At the request of City Council, council member (Travis) Miles and myself interviewed the two current applicants that had applied for the Planning Commission seat, with the request that council member Miles come back with a recommendation based on those interviews,” said Jason Ziemer, Community Development director.
“Council member Miles and I talked about it afterwards and he’s been thinking about it since then, so tonight was the recommendation on his behalf.”
Miles recommended Bishop to be appointed after both interviews and further discussion with Ziemer.
Mayor Kevin Schieber asked council if they would like to discuss each applicant separately. Despite Miles making only one recommendation, both applicants needed to be voted on.
Council member Kelly Neider didn’t hesitate to comment on the discussion thus far.
“Since when does one council member interview the potential commissioners?” she asked.
Schieber responded, “So I don’t recall which council meeting it was, but as council we had approved Mr. Ziemer and council member Miles to kind of be our subcommittee to perform interviews and then bring their feedback to us.”
Neider said she did not remember that meeting.
“These commissioners serve at the pleasure of the council and each one of us should have the opportunity to hear from each one of the applicants. I think this is wrong on so many levels and I will refuse to vote on this. 100% absolutely wrong,” she said.
Schieber responded that Neider would have to vote either way based on her reasoning.
“In order to abstain, you need to have a valid reason. I don’t believe just because you disagree, that’s not a valid reason,” Schieber
City Administrator Renae Fry confirmed that the decision to create the subcommittee was decided at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“It was the council’s consensus to go through an interview process for the Planning Commission candidates. Motioned by Schieber and second by (Robert) Canada. Motion carried unanimously,” she said.
Neider said she should have had the opportunity to hear from both applicants.
Miles referred to the Jan. 10 meeting and how Fry explained in the recent past that one council member and city staff member would conduct the interviews.
After this discussion, Canada made the motion to approve appointing Bishop, which Schieber seconded. It was passed 3-2, with council members Peter Schaps and Neider voting nay.
Schaps moved to approve Moeller as the second applicant to be appointed with Neider seconding.
“I don’t believe in exclusion,” Schaps said. “We tried to set an example being fair; now we’re excluding somebody who’s served in other capacities for our community. I don’t hear even why. It’s ridiculous.”
Schieber responded by saying he asked for discussion from the council, but no one followed up.
Miles explained as to why he made one recommendation.
“When it comes to the Planning Commission, sometimes you have to make decisions that are based on zones and based on codes and not based on residential input until the time where it’s proper to get that input,” he said.
Schaps stated that many people in the community lived there for their whole life, and that council should consider that.
“To say that, ‘Hey, it says this in the code, this is the way we’re doing it,’ it’s heartless I think,” he said.
Miles said that council needs to consider following codes and zoning as it can lead to legality issues.
Schaps said that he doesn’t think it would in every case. Neider went further into what could be behind the decision not the appoint Moeller.
“Whether Sarah serves, whether Lorraine serves, this is a personal issue. I will guarantee you, pull back the layers,” Neider said.
Schieber said Neider is making insinuations and accusations based on her comment.
Neider responded: “I am, because there hasn’t been any open discussion, we haven’t seen any applications up until now. Were they open to the public?”
Schieber confirmed applications were on the city website. He followed up with the current decision to appoint Moeller and that she served on other committees and has dedication to the community; however, he has reservations.
“I do have a concern with Ms. Moeller; when she expresses strong opposition, often she has been callous in her words when she disagrees,” Schieber said.
Schieber mentioned they did discuss that issue with Moeller and that those issues occurred during COVID-19.
A roll call vote was called for and did not pass. Canada and Miles voted nay, Schaps and Schieber voted in favor while Neider abstained.
