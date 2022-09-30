For Danny Schnabel, the idea behind the Hayride 4 Food Drive came out of the blue.
“One day I was working with someone at a family shelter, and I just blurted out, ‘What would you think about a hayride for food drive?’” he said. “From that point, I put it in God’s hands.
“There’s no way I thought it would turn into the event we have now. The first hayride happened in front of my house and went around the neighborhood.”
Now the hayride has moved to 2675 337th Ave. NE in Cambridge, just to the north of Target and Fleet Farm off Highway 95. It will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-5 p.m.
“It gives us more room, and it gives us a greater opportunity to have more things going on,” Schnabel said about the move.
And there is a lot going on. There are hayrides drawn by tractors and by horses, along with face painting, games and activities. There will be baked goods and beverages along with a silent auction and a raffle for a variety of items, including brand-new children’s bikes.
And the cost? One nonperishable food item.
Fortunately for everyone who benefits from the event – and Schnabel works hard to keep the proceeds within Isanti County – many people offer so much more than one food item.
Schnabel said last year’s Hayride 4 Food Drive raised more than 900 pounds of food, which he gave to the Isanti Food Pantry at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, and $3,221 in donations that he presented to the Salvation Army.
“It was the best year we ever had,” he said. “Because of COVID-19, people knew there was a need to help, and I thank them for coming out, supporting us, and contributing to these causes.
“I’m hoping that I do better this year, because 13 is my lucky number. My first child was born on the 13th, so it has been lucky for me.”
But Schnabel said the success of the event is spurred by the more than 70 businesses from Braham to Isanti who have donated to the event.
“A lot of kids don’t even know what a hayride is,” Schnabel said. “Last year we had a professional face painter, and the line was so long. They were busy the entire time.
“There was a time I was ready to quit, but there is a need. And there’s always going to be a need. My goal is to help those people in need.”
To donate supplies or volunteer – or to find out more about the event – call 612-209-4469 or email bbbloomgren@q.com.
