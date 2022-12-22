After facing her own hardships, Kerrie Holschbach has turned her difficult experiences into good for others.
“My favorite thing to do is go to the dark places, and sit with the poorest of the poor and hear their story,” Holschbach said. “I go to the very rural villages, some at all ends of the earth, to meet with our families.”
In 2005, Holschbach took her first mission trip to Tanzania, Africa. Little did she know, it would be a life-changing trip.
“On that trip, I lost my heart,” she said.
Holschbach founded Food for His Children (FFHC), a non-profit that helps rescue children from extreme poverty in Tanzania, in 2008.
“Food for His Children transforms generations in Tanzania. One family. One Dairy goat at a time,” she said.
This is not an ordinary nonprofit, as FFHC not only gives aid to families who are struggling, but also helps by getting down to the root cause of their poverty.
Holschbach’s experience
Prior to her first mission trip, Holschbach went through a tough divorce, leaving her a single mom to two children at the age of 37.
She was a social worker at the time, but that was not enough to pay the bills. She would work up to five jobs at times. Soon, Holschbach found help through God and her church.
In May 2005 her church mentioned a mission trip to Africa that would cost $3,400. She wasn’t sure how she would pay for the trip, but Holschbach managed to raise the money.
In July Holschbach’s life would truly start to change. She had met Rob Holschbach while planning her trip to Africa; things had been going so wonderfully that Rob proposed the month before Kerrie was set to leave for her trip.
“God picked him. He is my sole mate,” she said.
Newly engaged, Kerrie Holschbach traveled to Tanzania. She would return home with a new vision for her life.
“I can’t imagine ever not doing something in Tanzania and doing this for those children,” she said.
Holschbach had worked with people suffering from mental illnesses as a social worker and had always wanted to help others.
“(I’ve) always been drawn to people: the sickest of the sick,” she said.
The families Holschbach met were dealing with severe poverty. Many lived in ‘mud and stick’ homes. They had to travel to get water every day. And some children didn’t go to school, as school supplies had to be purchased by the family, similar to in the U.S.
“I am privileged to enter into desperate situations, and in the midst of the desperation, there is immense beauty that can only be experienced by stepping into the middle of the pain,” she said.
Despite having her two children and fiance at home, Holschbach didn’t want to leave Africa. When she made it back to the U.S., her motivation created a family trip the following year.
“God allowed me to experience pain in an area of my life, so that I could come alongside someone else later who is dealing with a similar pain,” she said.
The start of something new
In 2008 Kerrie Holschbach spoke with the pastors in Tanzania and asked how she could help those in poverty aside from raising money.
Chickens and goats happened to be the most beneficial to families in Tanzania. Chickens can provide meat, and dairy goats will offer milk, cheese and be more nutritional to the families struggling with meals.
Holschbach created a new goal: to give animals. She raised enough money to get chickens and goats to support 40 families for the year.
“I thought I was just raising money for that one year. But that day — when we gave out the goats — I turned to Rob and said, ‘We need to do this every year’,” Holschbach said.
The following year, Kerrie and Rob Holschbach managed to raise money and help 62 families. But this time, it was a difficult process to purchase goats in Tanzania, as she was only able to purchase seven goats in one day.
Knowing this would be a difficult process, Kerrie Holschbach asked the pastors how much it would cost for land to start raising their own goats. This is when the vision for a breeding farm came to mind.
The vision turned into a bigger idea: getting to the root cause of poverty.
The area in Tanzania where the families are being helped has one road to get from one town to another, bringing tourists to the area, and creating more funds for a farm.
“The income will be able to fund our ministry work,” Holschbach said.
The farm was becoming bigger than just goats. She wanted to add a coffee and gelato shop, made from the dairy milk. She wanted to offer training, and provide housing for volunteers along with office spaces, as the organization is currently renting those spaces.
Food for His Children finally purchased land in 2013 next to the primary school. The students could be invited to the farm and learn about health, the environment, livestock training, and entrepreneurship.
Now the organization offers free goats, but those animals come with stipulations. Families would receive a dairy goat, and their first-born goat would go to another family. When the third goat was born, it would go to Food for His Children.
The organization will sell it, and a portion of the profit is used for six months of food for that family. The other portion pays for the services the organization offers.
“That’s been a hard sell,” Holschbach said.
Some of the families would assume it’s just a free goat they can apply for, but doing a little more work wasn’t motivating.
But with their goat, families could also be a part of the services that Food for His Children has to offer. This includes training, seminars, veterinary care clinics, and case management services. They would also teach families how to farm through severe droughts and even have a small business class.
“Things they can do very easily with very little resources,” she said.
Teaching families how to continue to live, and one day no longer suffer for food and other resources, was part of the root goal. Food for His Children wants to teach Tanzanian families how to continue to provide food, shelter, and even create small businesses to keep them out of poverty.
The true stories
Within her 20 trips she’s taken to Africa, Kerrie Holschbach has many stories. One is about Alieda and her children.
“Alieda is a single mom raising two young girls on her own. Her husband is an alcoholic and would come home drunk and angry late at night. She decided it was best for her and the girls if she left,” Holschbach said.
“Alieda was renting a small house and had to move out. She was given a small piece of land to live on and build a mud and stick home and goat shed — by herself — in a few weeks.
“She is completely dedicated to giving her daughters a better life. She was so strong and stoic until I asked her to tell me about what happened between her and her husband. That’s when she broke down.”
Tanzanians are brought up to believe that you should not cry and show emotion.
“To be in the presence of someone who is vulnerable enough to let the tears flow is truly an honor and privilege,” Kerrie Holschbach said.
“I told Alieda my story, that I was once married to someone who got addicted to drugs and abandoned me and our two children. So while I didn’t know what it was like to live in her exact circumstances, I knew what it was like to lose your husband and the father of your children to an addiction.”
Holschbach also told a story about Bernadette, another woman that was left alone with her six children, all girls. Her husband left the family because they were not having any boys, leaving him to believe the family would never be successful.
“She told us years later, after working with her, that she just felt like a nobody,” Holschbach said.
Bernadette was chosen to receive extra help from Food for His Children. They went on to build her a goat shed that assists with protecting goats, recycling their manure to use for farming, and making sure the goats get the proper food, and not graze.
“She took such good care of her goats. She’s had over 30 goats,” Holschbach said. “She’s been able to send all of her girls to school.”
Now Bernadette beams with confidence, not only with her farming success, but her healthy family.
“I was at her house when her first grandson was born, and she asked me to name him. I got to name him Patrick,” Holschbach said.
Recently one of Bernadette’s daughters, who attended college for veterinary technical school, came to Food for His Children asking to volunteer.
Holschbach’s help is coming around full circle even 13 years after first assisting with a family. She’s known as “Mama Mbuzi,” which means “Mama Goat.”
Moving forward with the farm
Food for His Children has not started building the farm. The cost would be around $450,000 to complete, and they are hoping to start Phase 1 of building soon.
The farm will make a massive difference for Tanzanian communities. It will provide clean water distribution, trees, a training area, goat sheds and the caretaker’s house and office spaces.
If readers would like to learn more about how they can rescue children from extreme poverty, help build the Farm and Innovation Center or change the world one family and one goat at a time, contact Kerrie Holschbach at kerrie@foodforhischildren.org.
She is also available to speak at churches, schools, clubs or small groups about Food for His Children, her story or working in Tanzania.
Food for His Children is serving 626 families and has 23 Tanzanian employees.
